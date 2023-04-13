99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Park Rapids band and choir rated 'superior'

The Park Rapids Area High School choir sings "Dreams of Thee" by Eric William Barnum during the large-group music contest Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids, with Sarah Kaufenberg at piano and Gunnar Aas conducting.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By Robin Fish
Today at 6:57 AM

Park Rapids hosted the Subsection 29 large-group music contest Wednesday, April 12, earning superior and excellent ratings.

High school bands from Walker, Blackduck, Northome-Kelliher, Bagley and Bemidji’s Trek North competed in the high school auditorium, while choirs performed for judges at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Park Rapids’ jazz band received an “excellent” rating, while the concert band earned a “superior” rating. The Park Rapids concert choir was also rated “superior.”

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
