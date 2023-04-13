Park Rapids band and choir rated 'superior'

Park Rapids hosted the Subsection 29 large-group music contest Wednesday, April 12, earning superior and excellent ratings.

High school bands from Walker, Blackduck, Northome-Kelliher, Bagley and Bemidji’s Trek North competed in the high school auditorium, while choirs performed for judges at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Park Rapids’ jazz band received an “excellent” rating, while the concert band earned a “superior” rating. The Park Rapids concert choir was also rated “superior.”