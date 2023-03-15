6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Park Rapids Area High School concert choir affirms ‘no one is alone’

The Monday, March 13 program included lyrics calling for peace and encouraging people struggling with depression.

Gunnar Aas directs the Park Rapids Area High School concert choir in a concert Monday, March 13 in the high school auditorium.
Contributed / John Cook
By Staff reports
Today at 2:59 PM

“No One Is Alone” was the theme of the Park Rapids Area High School concert choir recital Tuesday at the school auditorium.

Directing the choir was vocal music teacher Gunnar Aas, with pianist Linda Szusitzky accompanying.

The program included the following:

  • Emmy Goochey, Jillian Neubauer and Abby Runyan singing a trio arrangement of “Loch Lomond” by Dave and Jean Perry.
  • Melanie Demore’s “One Foot/Lead with Love” featuring soloist Eli Devore.
  • “Love Is Love” by Abbie Betenis.
  • Jerry Estes’s “A Call for Peace,” featuring percussionists Jack Worner and Levi Trygstad, with such lyrics as “Dona nobis pacem. Let there be peace in all the world. Grant us peace. Et in terra pax.”
  • “No One Is Alone” by Steven Sondheim.
  • “Please Stay” by Jake Runestad, featuring soloist Jillian Neubauer, with lyrics based on expressions of hope tweeted on #IKeptLiving by people who battled depression and chose to live.

Senior choir members involved in the concert include Levi Trygstad, Cynthia Schultz, Samantha Nagle, Cyprian Little, Tyler Hillukka and William Hollman.

By Staff reports
