Park Rapids Area Community Band opens Sounds of Spirit Lake

The Park Rapids Area Community Band, directed by Russ Pesola, will open the 2023 Sounds of Spirit Lake concert series at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





The concert will be outdoors, on the shore of Spirit Lake in Menahga, near the fishing pier. Food and refreshments will be provided by United Methodist Church of Menahga. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music while overlooking the beautiful lake.

The community band’s program will feature a variety of selections from English and American folk songs to marches, Broadway showtunes, dance music and patriotic selections.

In case of rain, the concert will move to the Menahga School gymnasium. The free community event is supported by donations. For more information, visit soundsofspiritlake.com.

Other concerts in the summer series are:



ADVERTISEMENT

July 7: Blonde & the Bohunk (country).

July 14: Monroe Crossing (bluegrass).

July 21: Wilkinson James (Americana/folk).

July 28: Galactic Cowboy Orchestra (art rock/jazz fusion).

This activity is funded, in part, through a grant from the Five Wings Art Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.