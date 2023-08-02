Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club hosts Field Days on Aug. 5-6

The club’s 30th annual event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6 at the showgrounds, located on County Rd. 6 south of Park Rapids.

Copy of 081022.N.PRE.NepsundSteamEngine.jpg
Mike Nepsund of Park Rapids built this 65-horsepower steam engine, a replica of a 1915 Case, and brought it to the 2022 Field Days. He visits with fellow club member Bob Gartner. Gartner is one of the founders of the Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club.
Enterprise file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:21 AM

Park Rapids Antique Tractor and Engine Club members work to preserve the memory of farming in years gone by through Field Days.

The club’s 30th annual event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6 at the showgrounds, located on County Rd. 6 south of Park Rapids. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Events on both days include sawmill and threshing demonstrations, a tractor parade, dancing to live music at the pavilion, tractor pulls, sawmill activities and straw baling in the field.

A tractor pull championship follows Saturday’s tractor parade, with nine farm classes from 3,000 to 7,500 pounds.

The Joe Carlson Band will provide entertainment on Saturday, and Jerry’s Polka DJ on Sunday.

This year’s festivities highlight Ford tractors. A raffle drawing for a 1953 Ford Jubilee tractor will be held on Sunday. Second prize is a Ford pedal tractor and third prize a tractor quilt.

