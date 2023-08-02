Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club hosts Field Days on Aug. 5-6

Park Rapids Antique Tractor and Engine Club members work to preserve the memory of farming in years gone by through Field Days.

The club’s 30th annual event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6 at the showgrounds, located on County Rd. 6 south of Park Rapids. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Events on both days include sawmill and threshing demonstrations, a tractor parade, dancing to live music at the pavilion, tractor pulls, sawmill activities and straw baling in the field.

A tractor pull championship follows Saturday’s tractor parade, with nine farm classes from 3,000 to 7,500 pounds.

The Joe Carlson Band will provide entertainment on Saturday, and Jerry’s Polka DJ on Sunday.

This year’s festivities highlight Ford tractors. A raffle drawing for a 1953 Ford Jubilee tractor will be held on Sunday. Second prize is a Ford pedal tractor and third prize a tractor quilt.

