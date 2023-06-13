99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Original, 10-minute plays on Armory stage this Sunday

The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public. This is the third annual Workbench New Play Workshop.

Copyof062222.E.PRE.BillyOnCrimeScene.jpg
Six writers participating in the 2023 Workbench New Play Workshop will have their original, 10-minute plays performed by local actors at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 at the Armory Arts & Events Center. This is a scene from the 2nd annual workshop in 2022.
Enterprise file photo
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 12:07 PM

Six 10-minute plays by new and emerging playwrights will be performed at the Armory Arts & Events Center on Sunday, June 18.

The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

New York-based playwrights and teachers Greg Paul and Melanie Goodreaux have been guiding a group of regional writers through a week-long process of creating their own original, short plays. They’ve had just seven days to go from a blank page to presenting their work before a live audience.

“The workshop challenges writers to explore their voices through the medium of theater,” Paul said of the Workbench New Play Workshop.

The intensive workshop, now in its third year, is his brainchild. He and wife Lisa Dove return to Park Rapids each summer as stage and technical directors for Northern Light Opera Company’s musical productions.

This year’s playwrights are Dr. Season Ellison (Bemidji), Emily Kjenaas, RJ Wattenhofer (Park Rapids), Hannah Lewis (Nevis), Tom David Barna (Minneapolis) and Juleigh Prosser (Bagley).

Workbench New Play Workshop presse release 2023
Dr. Season Ellison
Submitted

Ellison teaches at Bemidji State University (BSU).

Workbench New Play Workshop presse release 2023
Emily Kjenaas
Submitted

Kjenaas, a 2018 Park Rapids Area High School graduate, is an English teacher in Wahpeton, ND.

Workbench New Play Workshop presse release 2023
RJ Wattenhofer
Submitted

Wattenhofer is a writer, fine artist, designer and coder.

Workbench New Play Workshop presse release 2023
Hannah Lewis
Submitted

Lewis is pursuing an English and music major at BSU.

Workbench New Play Workshop presse release 2023
Tom Barna
Submitted

Barna has penned more than 30 full-length and short plays, along with children’s books.

Workbench New Play Workshop presse release 2023
Juleigh Prosser
Submitted

Prosser is a writer.

To learn more, contact Paul at workbenchnewplayworkshop.org.

Shannon Geisen
