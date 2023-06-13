Original, 10-minute plays on Armory stage this Sunday
The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public. This is the third annual Workbench New Play Workshop.
Six 10-minute plays by new and emerging playwrights will be performed at the Armory Arts & Events Center on Sunday, June 18.
New York-based playwrights and teachers Greg Paul and Melanie Goodreaux have been guiding a group of regional writers through a week-long process of creating their own original, short plays. They’ve had just seven days to go from a blank page to presenting their work before a live audience.
“The workshop challenges writers to explore their voices through the medium of theater,” Paul said of the Workbench New Play Workshop.
The intensive workshop, now in its third year, is his brainchild. He and wife Lisa Dove return to Park Rapids each summer as stage and technical directors for Northern Light Opera Company’s musical productions.
This year’s playwrights are Dr. Season Ellison (Bemidji), Emily Kjenaas, RJ Wattenhofer (Park Rapids), Hannah Lewis (Nevis), Tom David Barna (Minneapolis) and Juleigh Prosser (Bagley).
Ellison teaches at Bemidji State University (BSU).
Kjenaas, a 2018 Park Rapids Area High School graduate, is an English teacher in Wahpeton, ND.
Wattenhofer is a writer, fine artist, designer and coder.
Lewis is pursuing an English and music major at BSU.
Barna has penned more than 30 full-length and short plays, along with children’s books.
Prosser is a writer.
To learn more, contact Paul at workbenchnewplayworkshop.org.
