Northern Minn. inspires resident New York City artist

The Nemeth Art Center (NAC) unveiled an exhibit inspired by an artist’s month-long stay north of Park Rapids.

In the NAC’s first official artist's summer residency, Brad Kahlhamer lived in a studio/cabin near Two Inlets. During the month of June, he produced a new body of work.

An artist talk and reception was held July 1.

Entitled "Four Rivers + Four Lakes + Hawk," this 74-by-36-inch acrylic on canvas is also a nod to northern Minnesota's lakes. "It's all based on natural exposure," Kahlhamer said. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

According to his bio, Kahlhamer draws on his “tripartite identity,” navigating his Native American heritage, adoptive German-American family and adult life in New York City’s Lower East Side.

In his introduction, NAC Executive Director Mark Weiler said, “This has been several weeks in the making, and this is a culmination of a residency that we’ve done for the last month.”

Weiler recounted that when Kahlhamer arrived in Minnesota, “he was greeted by a black bear and her cub. The first day he was here and on his 10-speed. So you can’t think of a better welcome for someone to come for a residency.”

“It was quite a profound experience,” Kahlhamer said of his time in Park Rapids, “because we’re being chased around by bears and cavorting with rabbits. We had three garter snakes. We were surrounded by fauna, but it inspires us to paint a particular way that can only come from the foundational aspect of where we are.”

Kahlhamer collaborated with Waverly Bergwin, who creates intricate wire pieces.

He said it was exciting for him to be on the White Earth Reservation. They attended a powwow.

Kahlhamer observed “this kind of disconnect between elder, traditional culture and new Native. Here, it’s manifested in these portraits, this kind of uneasiness as we generationally pass.”

Kahlhamer employs glyphs in “Swap Meet.”

Kahlhamer pointed out the glyphs used in this 107-by-70-inch work. He used acrylics, pencil and spray paint. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Decorative wooden blocks are “an idealized version of kachina dolls,” he explained.

This block represents a kachina doll. "It's a way to import or cross-fertilize certain Native cultures. Some symbols are quite freely used," said Kahlhamer. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A watercolor of a totem was inspired by “the incredible water resources that surround us here, he added.

Kahlhamer said a “messy energy exemplifies the creative process.”

“Art is the last, final frontier of freedom. I tell people I’m not in the art business, I’m in the passion game.”

Kahlhamer’s previous work has been shown at the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Denver Museum of Art, among many others. He’s traveled internationally as well, his work appearing in Spain and France.

Kahlhamer holds a Bachelor of Fine Art from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He lives and works in both New York City and Mesa, Arizona.

“You get a multitudinous experience with Brad, and we’re excited about having him in our space,” Weiler said.

The exhibit runs until Sept. 30.

