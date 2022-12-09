Nordick, Jacobsen among winners of Park Rapids Downtown Business Association photo contest
The summer-fall 2022 photography contest included categories for wildlife, Main Street scenes, area lake scenes and recreation.
Winners of the summer-fall Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (PRDBA) photo contest are Dewey Goeden, Rollie Jacobsen and Sandy Nordick of Park Rapids and Craig Birhle of Bismarck, N.D.
The contest is intended to capture and celebrate the beauty and unique character of Park Rapids and the surrounding area.
Goeden’s photo, “The Red, White & Blue,” taken at the Fourth of July parade, won in the Main Street Scenes category. Jacobsen shot his Wildlife photo, “Northern Flicker in a Mountain Ash Tree,” in late September in Straight River Township. Nordick’s winning photo in the Recreation category, “Heartland Trail: Between Seasons,” was taken on a November morning. Birhle’s winning photo in the Area Lake Scenes category is “Summer, the Dog, Cools Off,” taken on Potato Lake.
Max Bailey Photography sponsors the contest and awards a professionally finished, 11-by-14-inch mounted picture of the winning photograph in each category.
To view the winning entries and other contest submissions, visit www.parkrapidsdowntown.com and click “Photo Gallery.”
Submissions are now being accepted for the winter-spring photography contest. Amateur and professional photographers may compete. Contest rules, guidelines and the photo entry form are available on the website. The next submission deadline is April 30, 2023.