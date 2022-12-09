Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Nordick, Jacobsen among winners of Park Rapids Downtown Business Association photo contest

The summer-fall 2022 photography contest included categories for wildlife, Main Street scenes, area lake scenes and recreation.

121022.E.PRE.SummertheDogCoolsOff.jpg
"Summer, the Dog, Cools Off," taken by Craig Bihrle on Potato Lake, won in the Area Lake Scenes category of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association summer-fall 2022 photography contest.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 08:22 AM
Winners of the summer-fall Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (PRDBA) photo contest are Dewey Goeden, Rollie Jacobsen and Sandy Nordick of Park Rapids and Craig Birhle of Bismarck, N.D.

The contest is intended to capture and celebrate the beauty and unique character of Park Rapids and the surrounding area.

121022.E.PRE.TheRedWhite&Blue.jpg
Dewey Goeden’s photo, "The Red, White &amp; Blue," won in the Main Street Scenes category of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association summer-fall 2022 photography contest.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association

Goeden’s photo, “The Red, White & Blue,” taken at the Fourth of July parade, won in the Main Street Scenes category. Jacobsen shot his Wildlife photo, “Northern Flicker in a Mountain Ash Tree,” in late September in Straight River Township. Nordick’s winning photo in the Recreation category, “Heartland Trail: Between Seasons,” was taken on a November morning. Birhle’s winning photo in the Area Lake Scenes category is “Summer, the Dog, Cools Off,” taken on Potato Lake.

121022.E.PRE.NorthernFlickerinaMountainAshTree.jpg
Winner in the Wildlife category of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association summer-fall 2022 photography contest is Rollie Jacobsen’s photo, "Northern Flicker in a Mountain Ash Tree," taken in Straight River Township.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association

Max Bailey Photography sponsors the contest and awards a professionally finished, 11-by-14-inch mounted picture of the winning photograph in each category.

To view the winning entries and other contest submissions, visit www.parkrapidsdowntown.com and click “Photo Gallery.”

121022.E.PRE.HeartlandTrailBetweenSeasons.jpg
Sandy Nordick's photo, "Heartland Trail: Between Seasons," won in the Recreation category of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association summer-fall 2022 photography contest.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association

Submissions are now being accepted for the winter-spring photography contest. Amateur and professional photographers may compete. Contest rules, guidelines and the photo entry form are available on the website. The next submission deadline is April 30, 2023.

