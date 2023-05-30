99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Noon Hour Concerts offer delightful performances

The 14-week series invites audiences to listen to music from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursdays at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

061221.E.PRE.Quintet.jpg
Members of North Wind Clarinets are Deane Johnson and Beth Hahn of Park Rapids, Vicki Magnuson of Bagley, and Peg Rickert and Sarah Sundeen of Bemidji. (Photo submitted by Carolyn Spangler, June 6, 2021)
By Staff reports
Today at 3:45 PM

The Noon Hour Concert series, sponsored by Heartland Arts, opens Thursday, June 1.

The 14-week series invites audiences from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Calvary Lutheran Church, except the concert Thursday, Aug. 17 will be at Riverside United Methodist Church. Free will donations are accepted.

The schedule is as follows:

  • June 1: Bob Madeson, Euphonium; Sarah Carlson, Piano; Tyler Bublitz, Drums
  • June 8: Timothy Pinkerton, Violin, and Sarah Carlson, Piano
  • June 15: Carson Binkley, Bass, and Dan Will, Piano
  • June 22: Tamara Moore,  Soprano, and Denise Laaveg, Collaborative Pianist
  • June 29: Matthew Lorenz, Piano
  • July 6: Gwen Youso, Piano
  • July 13: North Wind Clarinets - Deane Johnson, Beth Hahn, Vicki Magnuson, Peg Rickert and Sarah Sundeen
  • July 20: Melanie Hanson, Violin and Piano, and Michael Hanson, Soprano Saxophone
  • July 27: Sarah Kaufenberg, Piano, and Luke Helm, Bass Guitar
  • August 3: Blake Staines, Baritone, and Dan Will, Piano
  • August 10: Beverly Everett on New Digital Organ
  • August 17: “The Hoot Owls” - Dick Max, String Bass, Vocals; Dave Karem, Guitar, Vocals; Dick Kimmel, Mandolin, Banjo, Guitar, Vocals, at Riverside United Methodist Church.
  • August 24: Bemidji Brass - Kyle Riess, Trumpet;  Alyssa Konecne, Trombone; Jeff Johnson, Bass, Trombone; Eve Sumsky, Horn; Scott Guidry, Trumpet
  • August 31: Ben Bartholomew, Saxophone, and Gwen Youso, Piano

For more information on the weekly performers, go to www.heartlandarts.org, parkrapids.com or parkrapidsdowntown.com, parkrapidsarts on Facebook or call Carolyn Spangler at 218-252-9970.
This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

