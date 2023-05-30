Noon Hour Concerts offer delightful performances

The Noon Hour Concert series, sponsored by Heartland Arts, opens Thursday, June 1.

The 14-week series invites audiences from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Calvary Lutheran Church, except the concert Thursday, Aug. 17 will be at Riverside United Methodist Church. Free will donations are accepted.

The schedule is as follows:



June 1: Bob Madeson, Euphonium; Sarah Carlson, Piano; Tyler Bublitz, Drums

June 8: Timothy Pinkerton, Violin, and Sarah Carlson, Piano

June 15: Carson Binkley, Bass, and Dan Will, Piano

June 22: Tamara Moore, Soprano, and Denise Laaveg, Collaborative Pianist

June 29: Matthew Lorenz, Piano

July 6: Gwen Youso, Piano

July 13: North Wind Clarinets - Deane Johnson, Beth Hahn, Vicki Magnuson, Peg Rickert and Sarah Sundeen

July 20: Melanie Hanson, Violin and Piano, and Michael Hanson, Soprano Saxophone

July 27: Sarah Kaufenberg, Piano, and Luke Helm, Bass Guitar

August 3: Blake Staines, Baritone, and Dan Will, Piano

August 10: Beverly Everett on New Digital Organ

August 17: “The Hoot Owls” - Dick Max, String Bass, Vocals; Dave Karem, Guitar, Vocals; Dick Kimmel, Mandolin, Banjo, Guitar, Vocals, at Riverside United Methodist Church.

August 24: Bemidji Brass - Kyle Riess, Trumpet; Alyssa Konecne, Trombone; Jeff Johnson, Bass, Trombone; Eve Sumsky, Horn; Scott Guidry, Trumpet

August 31: Ben Bartholomew, Saxophone, and Gwen Youso, Piano

For more information on the weekly performers, go to www.heartlandarts.org, parkrapids.com or parkrapidsdowntown.com, parkrapidsarts on Facebook or call Carolyn Spangler at 218-252-9970.

This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.