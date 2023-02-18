New library tech will read books to you

Have you checked out the Park Rapids Area Library lately? According to our statistics, 26,387 people walked through the library doors last year. We hope you were one of them! If not, no worries. You’re welcome any time!

Who are the people coming to the library? They are families with young children looking for a place to go to get out of the house during the long winter months. They are distance learners who need a site for basic proctoring services. They are job seekers who need to use a computer to create a resumé.

They are young, and old, students, teachers, public schoolers and homeschoolers. They are writers, researchers and retirees. They are voracious readers, reluctant readers and non-readers. Public libraries are for everyone! With that in mind, we’re excited to tell you about some of our newest offerings.

Hubbard County Veteran Services donated an Onyx OCR Portable Video Magnifier to be used at the library. This ingenious machine enlarges printed material like newspapers and books for low-vision readers.

What sets it apart from other readers is the OCR, which stands for optical character recognition, the electronic conversion of images of typed, handwritten or printed text into machine-encoded text. Through its integrated camera, it can turn that text into spoken words. We have added a dedicated pair of headphones to make using the magnifier an enjoyable experience.

You might think you don’t need another app on your phone, but when you see the new Kitchigami Regional Library app we think you’ll change your mind! Our app allows you to search our catalog for a book simply by scanning the UPC code. Even better, you can search for – and immediately download – e-books and e-audiobooks from our CloudLibrary and Hoopla platforms with just a few clicks.

Perhaps best of all for families, the app allows you to scan multiple cards by using the Linked Accounts feature. Install this intuitive app so you can view your checkouts, renew items, search the catalog, and never lose your library card again!

Wonderbooks, coming soon to the Park Rapids Area Library, offer read-along and learning modes, and even a sing-along mode on books featuring children's songs. Contributed / Park Rapids Area Library

Soon we’ll be adding a collection of over one hundred Wonderbooks at the Park Rapids Area Library. A Wonderbook is a product which offers the tactile experience of holding and reading a physical book with paper pages while also hearing the book read aloud.

It is a regular book with a slim control panel on the inside cover. The reader can choose between read-along mode, learning mode, and, on books featuring children’s songs, sing-along mode. In learning mode, you will be asked level appropriate questions about the story, and your thoughts and feelings upon hearing it.

Our collection will include both picture books and chapter books. We suspect they’ll be a popular source of entertainment as well as a useful learning tool.

Come see us at the library! We’re sure there’s something here for you.