Nevis will host Sites 'n Bites on Sunday, June 11

Food, music, art and entertainment are on the menu along with activities for the kids.

Caramel apples were one of the items featured at Two Loon Candy during last year's Nevis Sites 'N Bites.
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 10:50 AM

Nevis will host Sites ‘n Bites from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is organized by the Nevis Civic and Commerce and features a variety of food from local establishments, along with art and musical performances.

The event also benefits the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf.

Stop by the Nevis visitor center on Hwy. 2 along the Heartland Trail and pick up a Sites ‘n Bites passport for $5 or the donation of five non-perishable food shelf items. Stroll through town, visit local restaurants, artist booths and shops to get the passport stamped. Return the stamped passport to the food shelf booth to be entered in a drawing for gift certificates to local businesses.

Brock Beaulieu will perform live music at 11:30 a.m. at the Shenanigan's stage under the Nevis water tower, followed by Brothers Burn Mountain from Duluth at 1:30 p.m. This soulful, energetic, eclectic duo is made up of real-life brothers Ryan and Jesse Dermody who have been playing music together for more than 23 years.

Local musician Hunter Schroeder will be performing on the Iron Horse patio from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sites ‘n Bites will also feature a crafter and flea market, face painting, fun with hula hoops and more.

Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
