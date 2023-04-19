Nevis School's spring play is this weekend

Nevis School theater students will perform “A Woman of No Importance” by Oscar Wilde this weekend.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday April 22 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. The show runs about two hours with one intermission. It is age appropriate for all, but may be of little interest to those younger than 12. A free will admission will be taken.

Students participating in the play include, from left, Aiden Domski, Carolynn Geimer, Serenity Miller, Nicholas Jordan, Kendra Boushee (lying on floor), Zack Becker (kneeling behind Kendra), Jesse Snow, Adeline Bjorklund, Marley Whitaker, Eva Warrington, DJ Avenson and Isek Cortez. Contributed / Jen Geraedts

“A Woman of No Importance” was published in 1894. It is a satire on English upper class morality and society’s double standards for women and men.

Lord Illingworth is a bachelor and an insatiable flirt, who is widely admired for his wit, while the woman he seduced 20 years earlier has had to hide the shame of her son’s illegitimacy. Mrs. Arbuthnot brought up their son, Gerald, alone after Illingworth refused to marry her.

In the first act, Gerald is offered a brilliant career opportunity by Illingworth, without realizing that he would be the secretary to his own father. After a confrontation between Arbuthnot and Illingworth at Lady Hunstanton’s country house party, Gerald is forced to choose between his mother and a brilliant career.

Nevis students with lead roles are junior Nicholas Jordan as Lord Illingworth, sophomore Eva Warrington as Mrs. Rachel Arbuthnot and freshman Jesse Snow as Gerald Arbuthnot.

Other students involved in the production include senior Aiden Domski as Sir John Pontefract, senior Isek Cortez as Lord Alfred Rufford, Ven. Archdeacon Daubent, D.D., and tech hand; senior Marley Whitaker as Lady Jane Hunstanton; junior Kendra Boushee as Francis, Alice and understudy Hester; junior Zack Becker as Mr. Kelvil and tech hand; sophomore D.J. Avenson as Lady Stutfield; sophomore Kat Marotte as a tech hand; sophomore Serenity Miller as Mrs. Allonby; freshman Adeline Bjorklund as Miss Hester Worsley; eighth-grader Carolynn Geimer as Lady Caroline Pontefract; eighth-grader Ava Opsal as a tech hand and understudy Alice; and freshman Emilee Boushee as a tech hand.