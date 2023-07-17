Nevis celebrates Muskie Days on July 21-22

Muskie Days fun starts Friday. A 50-foot obstacle course, climbing wall and slide for older kids and bounce houses for younger children will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday

Crafters, artists and flea market treasures will be for sale along Heartland Trail from 2 p.m. until dusk. There will also be chainsaw demonstrations.

A fish fry will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Muskie Pavilion hosted by the Nevis Lions Club.

At 5 p.m. there will be an ice cream contest for all ages at Muskie Waters Company.

The Nevis High School robotics team will have robots for the public to drive from 5 to 7 p.m. near the Muskie statue.

Registration for the Muskie 5K race Saturday and packet pickup will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Muskie. All proceeds benefit Nevis School Track and Cross Country Teams. Register at https://www.nevischamber.com/muskie-5k.html .

A two-team horseshoe contest will be held at 6 p.m. For information or to sign up, call Wayne at 218-252-1221.

Saturday packed with activities

Start the day with a pancake breakfast at the Nevis Senior Citizens Center from 8 to 11a.m. The Muskie Market will be open along the Heartland Trail from 8 a.m. until dusk.

Runners in the Muskie 5K will start down the Heartland Trail at 9 a.m. start time. Registration and packet pick up will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Muskie statue.

A fishing tournament for youth ages 5-12 will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on the Lake Belle Taine fishing pier off Hwy. 34. Bait will be provided and prizes awarded.

Fun will continue at the pier at 10 a.m. with a casting contest. Rods will be provided.

Inflatables will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A variety of kids’ games including ring toss, can crush, plinko and mino races will be featured in Muskie Park from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by classic summer games.

Ojibwe crafts and games will be ongoing from noon to 4:30 p.m.in the Shenanigan's yard under the water tower. Also at noon teams of two will battle for prizes in the Earl Spurlin Memorial Cornhole Tournament. Pre-register at Muskie Waters.

Water wars are back, Hosted by the Nevis Volunteer Fire Department, four-person teams can sign up at Muskie Waters Company. The event will start at 1:30 p.m. Gyroscope rides will be from 1 to 6 p.m. ($5 fee).

At 3 p.m. there will be a Buffalo River Drum and dance demonstration by the Minnesota Chippewa Drum and Dancers at the Shenanigans stage.

A buried treasure dig for money and a chance to win a new bike will start at 4 p.m. at the dome jungle gym in Muskie Park. The grand parade will begin at 6 p.m.

For those who want to come back to Nevis on Sunday, the Nevis Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be serving breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon at the fire hall. Trucks and equipment will be on display and there will be a bounce house for the kids. At 6 p.m. Sunday evening there will be a water ski show at Halvorson Beach on Lake Belle Taine.

Musical performances

The music festival kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday with the band Foxby. All performances will be on Shenanigan’s stage under the water tower. At 6 p.m. New Salty will take the stage followed by the Lenertz and Thornby Band at 7 p.m. At 9 p.m. The Limns will perform. The headliner band Hardwood Groove will play at 11 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule starts with a noon performance by the funk rock jam band Kitchi Boogie.

At 1:30 p.m. Darren Quam will be playing a mix of original music and unique covers of great songs from artists like: Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Eric Clapton and the Grateful Dead.

At 4:30 p.m. guitar picker Kelley Smith will play country, folk, bluegrass and old-time music,

At 7 p.m. Erik Koskinen will play a blend of American folk, country, rock-n-roll, and blues, followed by Charlie Parr at 8:30 p.m.

The Hooligan Fire Spinners will perform at 10 p.m. followed by Headliner Corey Medina & Brothers, a blues-rock band based in Minnesota led by Corey Medina from the Navajo Nation with Eric Sundeen and Gary Broste from Bemidji.

Performances at the Nevis Municipal Liquor Store stage will start out with the band 2 Weeks Notice from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday ($5 fee). Saturday’s performances will feature Paradigm from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Ramona Fritz from 7 to 11 p.m. and Hillbilly Karaoke from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

There will also be music on the Iron Horse deck both Friday and Saturday. Teddy Arunki will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. both nights followed by MidBros at 9 p.m.

Go to the Nevis Chamber website for more information and updates.

