Nevis catches crowd for Muskie Days

The street fair Friday and Saturday, July 21-22 offered a wide variety of fun activities, food and drink, music and more.

IceCreamContest.072623.N.PRE.9588.jpg
Kids race to eat a scoop of ice cream with their hands behind their back Friday evening at Muskie Waters in Nevis.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 1:21 PM

Nevis had a lot on its plate for Muskie Days, Friday and Saturday, July 21-22.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

The Muskie Market bazaar went on both days along the Heartland Trail, lined with booths offering children’s books, sculptures welded together from rusty junk, 3-D printed creatures, carved wooden games, antler jewelry, recycled clothing and more.

Besides a fish fry and two pancake breakfasts, several food trailers were parked along Bunyan Trails Road.

Live music resounded from Shenanigan’s and a stage opposite the muni.

Other activities included a 5K run, a horseshoe tournament, robotics demonstrations, a kids’ ice cream eating contest, casting contest and fishing tournament, carnival games, Ojibwe crafts, a cornhole tourney, gyroscope rides, water wars, a treasure hunt and a grand parade.

HunterRoseberg.072623.N.PRE.9751.JPG
Hunter Roseberg, 9, with Will Roseberg, catches one of the fish that swarmed the pier Saturday during the kids' fishing contest. Hunter went on to win a tie-breaking fish-off for second place against Isaac Lindow.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
ArloVigmostad.072623.N.PRE.9707.JPG
Arlo Vigmostad, 6, makes a catch in the kids' fishing derby.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
EllianaGriffith.072623.N.PRE.9677.JPG
Elliana Griffith, 3, with Brady Griffith, makes a catch in the kids' fishing contest for ages 5-6.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
JadaPettit.072623.N.PRE.9746.JPG
Jada Pettit, 8, hauls one in during Saturday's kids' fishing contest.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
LiamRogan.072623.N.PRE.9669.JPG
Liam Rogan, 2, aided by Alex Rogan, catches the first fish in Saturday's kids' fishing contest.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
NickJohnson.072623.N.PRE.9675.JPG
Nick Johnson, 6, with Bob Johnson, pulls a fish out of Lake Belle Taine during Saturday's kids' fishing contest.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
ReidPuschinsky.072623.N.PRE.9764.JPG
Reid Puschinsky, 8, scores a point in Saturday's kids' fishing tournament.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
RykerTorma.072623.N.PRE.9731.JPG
Ryker Torma, 9, makes a catch in the kids' fishing contest on Saturday.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
ThatcherPuschinsky.072623.N.PRE.9793.JPG
Jeremy Anderson watches as Thatcher Puschinsky tries his wrist in the kids' casting contest on Saturday.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
PeytonOBrien.072623.N.PRE.9710.JPG
Parker O'Brien stands aside as Peyton O'Brien, 3, celebrates her catch in Saturday's kids' fishing contest.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Catching the most fish in the fishing contest for ages 5-6 were Tucker Harryman, first place, and Nick Johnson, second, while Peyton O’Brien caught the big fish. For ages 7-9, winners were James Lindow, first and Hunter Roseberg, second, after a one-minute fish-off broke a tie for second with Isaac Lindow; Parker Aslesen caught the big fish. In the ages 10-12 class, Leo Jacobs and Thomas Henry tied for first with Hosanna Bellomo close behind; Henry won the fish-off. Biggest fish was caught by Beckham Harryman.

HonkYourHorn.072623.N.PRE.0022.JPG
A group of boys along Saturday's parade route signal for a passing truck driver to honk his horn.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
CottonCandyMaddoxSmile.072623.N.PRE.0310.JPG
Maddox Haegeman, 5, of Park Rapids, happily bites into a wad of cotton candy Saturday in Nevis.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Grand marshal in the parade was Dave McCurnin, who served as mayor of Nevis from 2008 to 2010. Children swarmed the parade route, collecting vast amounts of candy as well as freeze pops, bottled water, flying discs and the occasional squirt out of a water cannon.

Large crowds lingered for the street party that followed.

PHOTO GALLERY:

PamLindowFoundation.072623.N.PRE.0198.JPG
1/20: Tim Kellar and Rochelle Lindow and front-seat passenger LaVonne Lindow wave and toss candy from a classic convertible, driven by John Plumley in Saturday's parade, representing the Pam Lindow Foundation. Founded by Terry and LaVonne Lindow, the foundation raises funds at a golf tournament to fund higher education scholarships.
GrandMarshal.072623.N.PRE.9897.JPG
2/20: Mayor emeritus Dave McCurnin, riding with his wife, Sally Yates, as grand marshal in Saturday's parade, was credited with instigating the city's frisbee golf course and bringing water ski shows to the city beach. among other achievements. "Today, he wants you to know he is not dead yet and will be running for president in 2024," the parade announcer quipped.
RamonaFritzBandClose.072623.N.PRE.0345.JPG
3/20: The Ramona Fritz Band starts their concert Saturday night across the street from the Nevis muni.
PeteGray.072623.N.PRE.0034.JPG
4/20: Pete Gray of Des Moines, Iowa – the son of Nevis City Council member Sue Gray – performs a "devil sticks" routine during Saturday's parade.
YouthHockey.072623.N.PRE.0178.JPG
5/20: The Panther Hockey program shows its colors in Saturday's parade in Nevis.
UpScaleDumpsterDivas.072623.N.PRE.9575.JPG
6/20: Wendy Henagin of Little Falls, representing UpScale Dumpster Divas, bags up a purchase for customers Sarah Iverson and Pat Domeier during Friday's Muskie Days bazaar on the Heartland Trail.
MountedPosse.072623.N.PRE.9999.JPG
7/20: Members of the Hubbard County Mounted Posse hoof it in Saturday's Muskie Days parade.
MidwestGameCrave.072623.N.PRE.9564.JPG
8/20: Alex and Megan Rohlik with Midwest Game Crave visit with passersby Sarah Iverson and Pat Domeier at Friday's bazaar on the Heartland Trail.
LokstadProducts.072623.N.PRE.0290.JPG
9/20: John and Ann Marma of Elko, Nevada, visit with vendor Mike Baumann of Jenkins, Minn., representing Lokstad Products, during the Muskie Days bazaar Saturday on the Heartland Trail.
Lilyspangle.072623.N.PRE.9734.JPG
10/20: Lily Spangle, 9, holds a fish she pulled in during Saturday's kids' fishing contest.
JoshMiller.072623.N.PRE.9991.JPG
11/20: Josh Miller, at right, represented Up North Power & Sports with a stand-up hairstyle.
JacobAndCarson.072623.N.PRE.9818.JPG
12/20: Jacob Lester, 11, and Carson Barter, 12, caught fish at almost the same time during Saturday's kids' fishing contest.
HosannaBellomo.072623.N.PRE.9822.JPG
13/20: Brandon Bellomo assists Hosanna Bellomo, 11, in Saturday's kids' fishing contest. Hosanna came in just behind two boys who tied for first place.
Foxby.072623.N.PRE.9550.JPG
14/20: The band Foxby performs Friday night at the Shenanigan's yard.
ErikKoskinenDistant.072623.N.PRE.0346.JPG
15/20: Erik Koskinen entertains a crowd at the Shenanigan's yard on Saturday night.
DeeDeeAndDogs.072623.N.PRE.0266.JPG
16/20: DeeDee Raue and Bruce Camber attend the Muskie Days party Saturday night at the Nevis muni with their dogs, Milly and Tinkerbell.
AkeleyLions.072623.N.PRE.0072.JPG
17/20: The Akeley Lions Club's entry in Saturday's parade featured a life-sized Paul Bunyan figure as well as two lions.
BethanyLutheran.072623.N.PRE.9911.JPG
18/20: Bethany Lutheran Church (ELCA) entered a tropical-themed float in Saturday's parade.
CandyCrush.072623.N.PRE.9928.JPG
19/20: Children dive for candy along Saturday's parade route.
ColorGuard.072623.N.PRE.9884.JPG
20/20: The Marine Corps League provides a color guard for the Muskie Days parade Saturday evening in Nevis.

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
