Nevis catches crowd for Muskie Days

Nevis had a lot on its plate for Muskie Days, Friday and Saturday, July 21-22.

The Muskie Market bazaar went on both days along the Heartland Trail, lined with booths offering children’s books, sculptures welded together from rusty junk, 3-D printed creatures, carved wooden games, antler jewelry, recycled clothing and more.

Besides a fish fry and two pancake breakfasts, several food trailers were parked along Bunyan Trails Road.

Live music resounded from Shenanigan’s and a stage opposite the muni.

Other activities included a 5K run, a horseshoe tournament, robotics demonstrations, a kids’ ice cream eating contest, casting contest and fishing tournament, carnival games, Ojibwe crafts, a cornhole tourney, gyroscope rides, water wars, a treasure hunt and a grand parade.

Hunter Roseberg, 9, with Will Roseberg, catches one of the fish that swarmed the pier Saturday during the kids' fishing contest. Hunter went on to win a tie-breaking fish-off for second place against Isaac Lindow. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Arlo Vigmostad, 6, makes a catch in the kids' fishing derby. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Elliana Griffith, 3, with Brady Griffith, makes a catch in the kids' fishing contest for ages 5-6. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Jada Pettit, 8, hauls one in during Saturday's kids' fishing contest. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Liam Rogan, 2, aided by Alex Rogan, catches the first fish in Saturday's kids' fishing contest. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Nick Johnson, 6, with Bob Johnson, pulls a fish out of Lake Belle Taine during Saturday's kids' fishing contest. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Reid Puschinsky, 8, scores a point in Saturday's kids' fishing tournament. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Ryker Torma, 9, makes a catch in the kids' fishing contest on Saturday. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Jeremy Anderson watches as Thatcher Puschinsky tries his wrist in the kids' casting contest on Saturday. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Parker O'Brien stands aside as Peyton O'Brien, 3, celebrates her catch in Saturday's kids' fishing contest. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Catching the most fish in the fishing contest for ages 5-6 were Tucker Harryman, first place, and Nick Johnson, second, while Peyton O’Brien caught the big fish. For ages 7-9, winners were James Lindow, first and Hunter Roseberg, second, after a one-minute fish-off broke a tie for second with Isaac Lindow; Parker Aslesen caught the big fish. In the ages 10-12 class, Leo Jacobs and Thomas Henry tied for first with Hosanna Bellomo close behind; Henry won the fish-off. Biggest fish was caught by Beckham Harryman.

A group of boys along Saturday's parade route signal for a passing truck driver to honk his horn. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Maddox Haegeman, 5, of Park Rapids, happily bites into a wad of cotton candy Saturday in Nevis. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Grand marshal in the parade was Dave McCurnin, who served as mayor of Nevis from 2008 to 2010. Children swarmed the parade route, collecting vast amounts of candy as well as freeze pops, bottled water, flying discs and the occasional squirt out of a water cannon.

Large crowds lingered for the street party that followed.

