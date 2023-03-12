Nepal hiking adventure featured March 14 at HCLL

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) presents Polly Scotland with “The Annapurna Loop of Nepal” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

Scotland previously shared her adventures in Australia and New Zealand with the HCLL audience. Her new presentation is the first story from her book, “The Adventurer & Her Husband.”

This arduous 14-day trek began at 2,755 and climbed over the Thorung La Pass at 17,700. Along the way, Scotland gained an appreciation for Nepalese culture and traditions.

Vivid pictures of her adventures will be shown on the big screen. The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.