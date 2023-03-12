6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Nepal hiking adventure featured March 14 at HCLL

Polly Scotland will share about "The Annapurna Loop of Nepal" at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids.

030823.E.PRE.PollyScotlandinNepal.jpg
Polly Scotland will show and tell about her hiking adventure over Nepal's 17,700 Thorung La Pass on March 14, 2023 at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning,
Contributed / Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning
By Staff reports
March 12, 2023 10:37 AM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) presents Polly Scotland with “The Annapurna Loop of Nepal” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

Scotland previously shared her adventures in Australia and New Zealand with the HCLL audience. Her new presentation is the first story from her book, “The Adventurer & Her Husband.”

This arduous 14-day trek began at 2,755 and climbed over the Thorung La Pass at 17,700. Along the way, Scotland gained an appreciation for Nepalese culture and traditions.

Vivid pictures of her adventures will be shown on the big screen. The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
031123.E.PRE.TheseShallowGraves.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
TEEN READS: These YA books celebrate women’s abilities
March 12, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Mary Schwartz
Copy of 032322.N.PRE.FiremensBallBandDancers.jpg
Local
The public is invited to the Firemen’s Ball
March 09, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
030423.E.PRE.WeeJazz.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Four Park Rapids dance teams take first place in Sauk Rapids
March 02, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HistoricCourthouseWinter031123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
123-year-old courthouse is getting a new roof
March 10, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Copy of 031622.N.PRE.StUrhoKingQueen.jpg
Frolic at Menahga’s St. Urho Days
March 06, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030919.N.PRE.DaylightSavingTimeTeaser.jpg
Local
Remember to spring ahead on Saturday
March 10, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bald Eagle and Chick
Local
Guess when the bald eagle chick will hatch and win prizes from the Park Rapids Enterprise
February 28, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports