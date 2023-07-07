Monroe Crossing coming to Menahga on July 14

Bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing will appear in concert at Sounds of Spirit Lake at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14 in Menahga.

The concert is free on the shores of Spirit Lake near the public access. Bring a lawn chair. The rain venue is the Menahga School.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the father of Bluegrass music, Monroe Crossing performs a blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and other selections. According to a press release, “their musicianship and on-stage rapport have dazzled audiences throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.”

For more than 20 years, the Minnesota-based band has averaged over 100 shows a year, the release states. Three original band members Mark Anderson (bass), Lisa Fuglie (fiddle, lead vocals) and Matt Thompson (mandolin, harmony vocals) employ a cadre of talented banjo players who are alumni of the group, including Benji Fleming, David Robinson and Graham Sones.

In 2007, Monroe Crossing was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. They have twice been showcased at the annual World of Bluegrass convention. They have appeared twice at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. In 2016, they were the first Minnesota bluegrass band to perform in South Korea.

Monroe Crossing has released 17 albums to-date, including two collaborations with award-winning choir VocalEssence.

This concert is funded in part through a grant from the Five Wings Art Council, through a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.