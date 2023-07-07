Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Monroe Crossing coming to Menahga on July 14

The Minnesota-based band has played its bluegrass stylings from Korea to Carnegie Hall.

MonroeCrossing.070523.E.PRE.jpg
Minnesota Music Hall of Fame bluegrass band Monroe Crossing will perform on Friday, July 14 at Sounds of Spirit Lake.
Contributed / Ralph Kumpula
By Staff reports
Today at 1:08 PM

Bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing will appear in concert at Sounds of Spirit Lake at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14 in Menahga.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

The concert is free on the shores of Spirit Lake near the public access. Bring a lawn chair. The rain venue is the Menahga School.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the father of Bluegrass music, Monroe Crossing performs a blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and other selections. According to a press release, “their musicianship and on-stage rapport have dazzled audiences throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.”

For more than 20 years, the Minnesota-based band has averaged over 100 shows a year, the release states. Three original band members Mark Anderson (bass), Lisa Fuglie (fiddle, lead vocals) and Matt Thompson (mandolin, harmony vocals) employ a cadre of talented banjo players who are alumni of the group, including Benji Fleming, David Robinson and Graham Sones.

In 2007, Monroe Crossing was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. They have twice been showcased at the annual World of Bluegrass convention. They have appeared twice at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. In 2016, they were the first Minnesota bluegrass band to perform in South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monroe Crossing has released 17 albums to-date, including two collaborations with award-winning choir VocalEssence.

This concert is funded in part through a grant from the Five Wings Art Council, through a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
UpcomingEventsHubbardCounty
Arts and Entertainment
UPCOMING EVENTS: July 8-15, 2023
22h ago
ClubCalendarPRE
Arts and Entertainment
CLUB MEETINGS: July 8-14, 2023
22h ago
KahlhamerPortraitsCU070823.E.PRE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Northern Minn. inspires resident New York City artist
23h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Minnesota
NW Minn. Rep. Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
JohnYoung070223.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bull riders seek glory at Headwaters Xtreme Bulls
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaCityHall2022CU.jpg
Local
City of Menahga reactivates deferred assessments
Jun 30
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
SoapboxDerby3.070523.N.PRE.6756.jpg
Local
Laporte streets overflow with Independence Days fun
4d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish