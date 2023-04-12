99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mevissen presents ‘Finnish Schoolhouse’ at HCLL

The April 18 program concludes the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning's spring series, exploring the restoration of a historic building in Sebeka.

041223.E.PRE.JerryMevissen.jpg
Jerry Mevissen will discuss the making of a PBS documentary about the restoration of the historic Sebeka Schoolhouse on April 18, 2023, at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning.
Contributed / HCLL
By Staff reports
Today at 10:31 AM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Jerry Mevissen with “Restoring the Sebeka Schoolhouse” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

Finnish builders in 1888 used unique log construction techniques to build the old Sebeka schoolhouse. Follow the challenges, victories and celebration of its restoration with a PBS documentary filmed by Lakeland TV.

To present and discuss the program, Mevissen is neither a historian nor Finnish, and he doesn’t live in Sebeka. However, because the schoolhouse in Sebeka’s city park was in critical disrepair, and because it was built by the grandfather of a dear friend, he joined a group of intrepid volunteers whose hard work enables today’s visitors to experience what it may have been like to attend school there.

This is the final spring program for HCLL this season. Programs will resume for the fall after Labor Day.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
