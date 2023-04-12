Mevissen presents ‘Finnish Schoolhouse’ at HCLL

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Jerry Mevissen with “Restoring the Sebeka Schoolhouse” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

Finnish builders in 1888 used unique log construction techniques to build the old Sebeka schoolhouse. Follow the challenges, victories and celebration of its restoration with a PBS documentary filmed by Lakeland TV.

To present and discuss the program, Mevissen is neither a historian nor Finnish, and he doesn’t live in Sebeka. However, because the schoolhouse in Sebeka’s city park was in critical disrepair, and because it was built by the grandfather of a dear friend, he joined a group of intrepid volunteers whose hard work enables today’s visitors to experience what it may have been like to attend school there.

This is the final spring program for HCLL this season. Programs will resume for the fall after Labor Day.

