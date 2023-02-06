99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Meet Marcie Rendon Feb. 11 on BookEnds Online Edition

The Native American author tells a story about a young Indigenous woman investigating the disappearances of Ojibwe women and children.

Marcie Rendon discusses her latest novel Feb. 11, 2023, live via Zoom on BookEnds Online Edition.
Contributed / Wadena County Historical Society; Soho Press, 2022.
By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 11:35 AM
Native American playwright, poet, author and community arts activist Marcie Rendon will be featured on BookEnds Online Edition at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 via Zoom.

Based in Minneapolis, Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Anishinaabe Nation. Her latest mystery, “Sinister Graves,” is set in the 1970s on the White Earth Reservation and follows Cash Blackbear, a young Ojibwe woman, as she attempts to discover the truth about the disappearances of Native girls and their newborns. It’s the third in Rendon’s authentically Native crime series.

The Zoom program will be recorded live and made available on the Wadena County Historical Society’s website, www.wadenacountyhistory.org. For more information, call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.

Related Topics: BOOKSWADENA COUNTY
