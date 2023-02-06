Meet Marcie Rendon Feb. 11 on BookEnds Online Edition

Native American playwright, poet, author and community arts activist Marcie Rendon will be featured on BookEnds Online Edition at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 via Zoom.

Based in Minneapolis, Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Anishinaabe Nation. Her latest mystery, “Sinister Graves,” is set in the 1970s on the White Earth Reservation and follows Cash Blackbear, a young Ojibwe woman, as she attempts to discover the truth about the disappearances of Native girls and their newborns. It’s the third in Rendon’s authentically Native crime series.

The Zoom program will be recorded live and made available on the Wadena County Historical Society’s website, www.wadenacountyhistory.org. For more information, call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.