Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Mark Twain story comes to life on PRAHS stage

The Park Rapids Area High School theater presented "The Prince and the Pauper" on Dec. 9-10.

121422.E.PRE.PrincePauper7205.jpg
Peasants doubt that Edward is the true prince, and Miles Hendon steps in to intervene in the winter play "The Prince and the Pauper," performed Dec. 9-10, 2022 at Park Rapids High School. In this scene, Carlos Bauer plays Miles Hendon with Carter Schultz as Edward, Dawson Dahring as a constable, Ivo Hummel and Josh David as fellows and Aimee Richards and Halo Finley as women.
Contributed / Michael Hartung
By Staff reports
December 12, 2022 01:20 PM
121422.E.PRE.PrincePauperThroneRoom7189.jpg
Thought to be the prince, Tom Canty tries to get some time alone in the winter play, "The Prince and the Pauper," performed Dec. 9-10, 2022 at Park Rapids High School. Acting in this scene are Tyler Hillukka as Tom Canty, Levi Trygstad as Lord Hartford, Ella Evink as Lady Jane and Emma May as Lady Gwen.
Contributed / Michael Hartung
