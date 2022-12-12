Mark Twain story comes to life on PRAHS stage
The Park Rapids Area High School theater presented "The Prince and the Pauper" on Dec. 9-10.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Park Rapids students played and sang Christmas tunes at local business and a Rotary Club luncheon meeting on Dec. 21.
Check out a few highlights from Saturday's performance.
Scott Jasmin’s song “Holiday with You” was recorded and released in 2021, while he was still living in Austin, Minn. He and his wife, Cindy, moved to Park Rapids in April.
Winter reading programs include chances to win chocolate and other prizes.