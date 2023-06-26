Lorenz plays at June 29 Noon Hour Concert

The Noon Hour Concerts will feature pianist Matthew Lorenz from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

According to a news release, Lorenz is "a rising talent in the Midwest, aiming to bring the art and lifestyle of piano performance into the 21st century." Based in Chicago, his experience extends from Bismarck, N.D. to Santa Rosa, N.M., Paris and beyond.

"Often described as a 'powerful' player who captures the 'big picture' in his music, Lorenz brings a heartfelt sensitivity and attention to detail that makes him equally comfortable playing Bach and Chopin as Rachmaninoff and Liszt," the release says.. His past concerts have included all-Ravel programs, Gershwin-Schubert crossovers and early 20th century German cabaret.

Lorenz began his piano studies at age 9 and debuted in 2015-16 playing Liszt’s “Totentanz” concerto with regional orchestras. Among his other important early work was an improvised piano duet, residencies in Japan and China, and a chamber music fellowship in Paris.

After moving to Chicago to earn a master’s degree at the Chicago College of Performing Arts, Lorenz has made it to the finals of the CCPA’s Aeolian Classics Emerging Artists Competition.

He is now enrolled in a performance diploma program, teaches piano at Chicago’s New Music School, and is performing a recital tour featuring Rachmaninoff’s complete preludes. This summer, he will also be on the road with soprano Brady Collins as the cabaret troupe The Wild Stage, and plans to perform Rachmaninoff’s First Concerto, Mozart’s 20th Concerto and Ravel’s G Major Concerto in one sitting.

For more information, follow Matthew at mlorenzmusic.squarespace.com .