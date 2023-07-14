Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Local motocross racers compete at grandstand

MotoCity Raceway emceed the races, held on Wednesday, July 12 at the Hubbard County Fair.

JonahHowardofMenahga071223.N.PRE.jpg
Flying high over the dirt track, Jonah Howard of Menahga competes in the 65cc race. He placed third.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 4:12 PM

Many of the July 12 motocross contestants at the Hubbard County grandstand were from the region: Park Rapids, Osage, Menahga, Laporte and Akeley.

WillPaurusofOsage85cc071223.N.PRE.jpg
Will Paurus of Osage placed third overall, competing in the open 80cc category against four other 10- to 15-year-olds.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The event featured 20 classes, ranging from 50cc to 125cc dirt bikes to quads.

GannonFarringtonofAkeley071223.N.PRE.jpg
Gannon Farrington of Akeley cruises around the motocross track on Wednesday. He finished sixth out of eight competitors in his event.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

MotoCity Raceway emceed the races. Located in Browerville, Minn., MotoCity Raceway was started in 1993.

KolbyShepherdVer071223.N.PRE.jpg
Kolby Shepherd of Park Rapids finishes second overall in the 65cc event for 7- to 9-year-olds.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
CalvinHarstadLaporteVert071223.N.PRE.jpg
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
EvanMountjoyParkRapidsCU071223.N.PRE.jpg
1/5: Evan Mountjoy of Park Rapids finished third in the 65cc event for 10- to 11-year-olds on Wednesday, July 12.
KnaylorHowardMenahgaonGround071223.N.PRE.jpg
2/5: Knaylor Howard of Menahga lands on his shoulder after spinning out. He didn't finish the 65cc race.
LoganSchauderlaff80ccWinner071223.N.PRE.jpg
3/5: Logan Schauderlaff, hailing from Barnesville, Minn., rides to victory in the 80cc open class.
MaddieShepherdQuad071223.N.PRE.jpg
4/5: Maddie Shepherd barrels through the track in the open class Quad 90cc event for youth.
VeteranGreatActionShot071223.N.PRE.jpg
5/5: Veterans – racers over the age of 30 – battle for the checkered flag at the Hubbard County Fair.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
