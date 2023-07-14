Local motocross racers compete at grandstand

Many of the July 12 motocross contestants at the Hubbard County grandstand were from the region: Park Rapids, Osage, Menahga, Laporte and Akeley.

Will Paurus of Osage placed third overall, competing in the open 80cc category against four other 10- to 15-year-olds. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The event featured 20 classes, ranging from 50cc to 125cc dirt bikes to quads.

Gannon Farrington of Akeley cruises around the motocross track on Wednesday. He finished sixth out of eight competitors in his event. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

MotoCity Raceway emceed the races. Located in Browerville, Minn., MotoCity Raceway was started in 1993.

Kolby Shepherd of Park Rapids finishes second overall in the 65cc event for 7- to 9-year-olds. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Shannon Geisen/Enterprise