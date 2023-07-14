Local motocross racers compete at grandstand
MotoCity Raceway emceed the races, held on Wednesday, July 12 at the Hubbard County Fair.
Many of the July 12 motocross contestants at the Hubbard County grandstand were from the region: Park Rapids, Osage, Menahga, Laporte and Akeley.
The event featured 20 classes, ranging from 50cc to 125cc dirt bikes to quads.
MotoCity Raceway emceed the races. Located in Browerville, Minn., MotoCity Raceway was started in 1993.
1/5: Evan Mountjoy of Park Rapids finished third in the 65cc event for 10- to 11-year-olds on Wednesday, July 12.
2/5: Knaylor Howard of Menahga lands on his shoulder after spinning out. He didn't finish the 65cc race.
3/5: Logan Schauderlaff, hailing from Barnesville, Minn., rides to victory in the 80cc open class.
4/5: Maddie Shepherd barrels through the track in the open class Quad 90cc event for youth.
5/5: Veterans – racers over the age of 30 – battle for the checkered flag at the Hubbard County Fair.
