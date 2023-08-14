Legends & Logging crowd enjoys interactive fun in the sun

It was a fine day for a Legends and Logging Days street fair Saturday, Aug. 12, on the fourth block of downtown Park Rapids.

A bright, warm day greeted the crowd that turned out for live music, food truck treats, rustic games and demonstrations of the area’s lumberjack heritage.

Families from across Minnesota, and perhaps beyond, took in the All American Lumberjack Show, watched Doug Johnson and his daughter, Devyn Riedel, make chainsaw carvings, checked out the vendors, hurled tomahawks, tried their hand at archery or scaled the Minnesota National Guard’s climbing wall.

Winners of the Smokey Hills Outdoor Store’s 10th “Ye Olde Archery Challenge” were Avery Kapaun, intermediate class; Ryker Crissinger, youth class; and a tie between Vicky Pavlish and Ginny Bair, adult class.

1 / 7: Staff member Morgan Hoefs demonstrates his shooting skills during the Smokey Hills Outdoor Store Archery Challenge. 2 / 7: Kirk Brock shares his music with the crowd while Backyard BBQ Challenge contestants get cooking. 3 / 7: Devyn Riedel and Doug Johnson create chainsaw carvings before a live, Main Avenue audience. 4 / 7: Kids swarm the street, scrambling for lightly singed sweets after a blast from the candy cannon. 5 / 7: Braden Korba of Stillwater runs the length of four lathe-turned logs in the boom run event of the All American Lumberjack Show. Both Braden and his brother, Connor (at right) took multiple spills into the 10,000-gallon tank of cool water. 6 / 7: Connor Korba of Stillwater sinks his blade into the center of the target in the ax throw portion of the All American Lumberjack Show. 7 / 7: Tomahawk throwers try to bury the hatchet in a row of thick tree cookies.

“I think it was a gorgeous day,” said Derek Ricke, president/CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. “It was an amazing day in downtown Park Rapids, between the Northern Knights car show and Legends and Logging days going on, to have this much activity and celebration downtown.

Ethan Johnson, 12, of Willmar and Evie Studer, 9, of New Prague scale the Minnesota National Guard's climbing wall. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“It’s a special day for our community, but it’s also an exciting time for our businesses, because we’re drawing people in. We’re showing them what downtown Park Rapids is, and we’re hearing over and over that we have a really special downtown.”

Calling it a great turnout at both events, Ricke added, “I was really happy with all the activity and the participation. It was a great showcase of our heritage as a community – a throwback to our logging heritage. And to have it on Main Street, with the logging connection there, is kind of fun history for not only us, but everyone that comes and gets to participate.”

Bigfoot made a peaceful appearance at Legends & Logging Days, courtesy of Riedel Rustic & Log Furniture. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

It was All American’s first year presenting the logging show, as well as an interactive logging camp. Jim Fischer of Stillwater bantered with the crowd while a pair of young brothers, Braden and Connor Korba, demonstrated their prowess at five lumberjack games.

Both brothers, members of a logging family that has earned three world championships over three generations, took a soaking in the boom run competition, repeatedly slipping off their logs into a 10,000 gallon tank of 65-degree water.

Taylor Schroeder picks and sings for a picnic tent crowd as the Backyard BBQ Challenge continues. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“I thought they had a great, entertaining show,” said Ricke. “I loved the crowd participation. People seemed to really enjoy the interactive piece afterwards. We saw quite a few people throwing axes and using the saw, and getting to test some of the stuff that they see in the show.

“Hopefully, people come back to watch it again next year.”