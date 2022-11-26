Learn Japanese fiber art methods at Watermark

Mary Bartrud will lead a workshop on traditional Japanese methods of folding, binding and stitching while dyeing fabric with indigo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji.

Shibori dyeing is a centuries-old Japanese technique of binding fabric in various ways before dyeing it to create areas that remain unexposed to the dye. According to a news release, “The result is beautiful, deep indigo-blue patterns. There are many different techniques used in binding, including sashiko stitching, each producing unique results.”

Explore different stitching techniques, each producing a different pattern. Each student will stitch/dye a tea towel and an 18-by-18-inch fabric square.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call 218-444-7570.