Land of 10,000 things to do
Note: Events in this Hubbard County calendar are subject to change. Always check with the organizer before making plans. All events listed are in Park Rapids unless otherwise noted.
May 2023
2: Hubbard County Historical Museum opens
4: Nemeth Art Center opens
20: Sculpture Trail opens
20: Youth Art Show reception and exhibit, Nemeth Art Center
26: Mary Ann Papanek-Miller and Pao Houa Her artist reception, Nemeth Art Center
27: Farmers Market opens
June 2023
15: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
15: 2nd Street Stage
17: Author Fest at American Legion
17: Dorset Boardwalk Art Fest
22: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
22: 2nd Street Stage
23-25: Akeley Paul Bunyan Days
24: Water Ski Show, Halvorson Beach, Nevis
29: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
29: 2nd Street Stage
30: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach
July 2023
1-3: PRCA ProRodeo and Xtreme Bulls Competition, Park Rapids
1: Brad Kahlhamer artist reception, Nemeth Art Center
4: Firecracker Footrace, Heartland Park
4: Fourth of July parade
4: Community Band pre-fireworks concert
4: Rotary Fourth of July fireworks
6: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
6: 2nd Street Stage
7: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach
7-9: Menahga Midsummer Celebration
8: Water Ski Show, Halvorson Beach, Nevis
8: Nevis Bands & BBQ
13: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
13: 2nd Street Stage
14: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach
15: CHI St. Joseph’s Auxiliary Garden Stroll
11-16: Hubbard County Fair, Shell Prairie Agricultural Association
20: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
20: 2nd Street Stage
21: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach
21-22: Nevis Muskie Days
22: Historical Society quilt show, Riverside United Methodist Church
27: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
27: 2nd Street Stage
28: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach
28-Aug. 5: Northern Light Opera Company, “Little Shop of Horrors”
August 2023
3: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
3: 2nd Street Stage
4-5: Crazy Days, Park Rapids
5: Nevis city-wide garage sale
5: Water Ski Show, Halvorson Beach, Nevis
5-6: Antique Tractor & Engine Club Field Days
6: Taste of Dorset
10: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
10: Water Wars on Main Avenue
10: 2nd Street Stage
11-12: Northern Knights Run to the Rapids classic car show
12: Northwoods Triathlon, Nevis
12: Legends and Logging Days/Backyard BBQ Challenge
17: Noon Hour Concert, Riverside United Methodist Church
17: 2nd Street Stage
18: Festival of Tables, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary
19-20: Art Fair at the Winery, Forestedge Winery, Laporte
24: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
26: Veterans Tribute Program, Howard Maninga's home, Ponsford
28: Historical Society program on Itasca, Northwoods Bank
31: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church
September 2023
13: Historical Society feat. Jean Cooney, Hubbard County Museum
23-24: Art Leap 2022
October 2023
30: Historical Society feat. Will Weaver, Northwoods Bank
31: Trick or Treat Park Rapids
November 2023
24: Community Tree Lighting and Yuletide Sampler
