Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Land of 10,000 things to do

Note: Events in this Hubbard County calendar are subject to change. Always check with the organizer before making plans. All events listed are in Park Rapids unless otherwise noted.

063021.N.PRE.PBDaysStatueKids.jpg
Akeley celebrates its famous logger every June.
Enterprise 2021 file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 11:51 AM

May 2023

2: Hubbard County Historical Museum opens

4: Nemeth Art Center opens

20: Sculpture Trail opens

20: Youth Art Show reception and exhibit, Nemeth Art Center

26: Mary Ann Papanek-Miller and Pao Houa Her artist reception, Nemeth Art Center

27: Farmers Market opens

June 2023

 15: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

15: 2nd Street Stage

17: Author Fest at American Legion

17: Dorset Boardwalk Art Fest

22: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

22: 2nd Street Stage

23-25: Akeley Paul Bunyan Days

24: Water Ski Show, Halvorson Beach, Nevis

29: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

29: 2nd Street Stage

30: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach

July 2023

1-3: PRCA ProRodeo and Xtreme Bulls Competition, Park Rapids

1: Brad Kahlhamer artist reception, Nemeth Art Center

4: Firecracker Footrace, Heartland Park

4: Fourth of July parade

4: Community Band pre-fireworks concert

4: Rotary Fourth of July fireworks

6: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

6: 2nd Street Stage

7: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach

7-9: Menahga Midsummer Celebration

8: Water Ski Show, Halvorson Beach, Nevis

8: Nevis Bands & BBQ

13: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

13: 2nd Street Stage

14: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach

15: CHI St. Joseph’s Auxiliary Garden Stroll

11-16: Hubbard County Fair, Shell Prairie Agricultural Association

20: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

20: 2nd Street Stage

21: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach

21-22: Nevis Muskie Days

22: Historical Society quilt show, Riverside United Methodist Church

27: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

27: 2nd Street Stage

28: Sounds of Spirit Lake, Menahga city beach

28-Aug. 5: Northern Light Opera Company, “Little Shop of Horrors”

August 2023

3: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

3: 2nd Street Stage

4-5: Crazy Days, Park Rapids

5: Nevis city-wide garage sale

5: Water Ski Show, Halvorson Beach, Nevis

5-6: Antique Tractor & Engine Club Field Days

6: Taste of Dorset

10: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

10: Water Wars on Main Avenue

10: 2nd Street Stage

11-12: Northern Knights Run to the Rapids classic car show

12: Northwoods Triathlon, Nevis

12: Legends and Logging Days/Backyard BBQ Challenge

17: Noon Hour Concert, Riverside United Methodist Church

17: 2nd Street Stage

18: Festival of Tables, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary

19-20: Art Fair at the Winery, Forestedge Winery, Laporte

24: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

26: Veterans Tribute Program, Howard Maninga's home, Ponsford

28: Historical Society program on Itasca, Northwoods Bank

31: Noon Hour Concert, Calvary Lutheran Church

September 2023

13: Historical Society feat. Jean Cooney, Hubbard County Museum

23-24: Art Leap 2022

October 2023

30: Historical Society feat. Will Weaver, Northwoods Bank

31: Trick or Treat Park Rapids

November 2023

24: Community Tree Lighting and Yuletide Sampler

