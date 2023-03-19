Kling making tour stop in Park Rapids on March 30

Kevin Kling is stopping in Park Rapids during a tour of north-central Minnesota from Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31.

Besides visits to Brainerd, Pine River, Walker, Bemidji and Wadena, the popular author, playwright and storyteller will spend time in Park Rapids at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

The free event is hosted by the Kitchigami Regional Library System and the Park Rapids Area Library. No advanced tickets or registration is necessary.

Kling is best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows. He delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country.

His autobiographical tales feature such true-to-life experiences as hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing a banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota and eating things before knowing what they are.

During his tour, Kling will share new stories and read from his books, “The Dog Says How,” “Holiday Inn,” “Big Little Brother” and “Big Little Mother.”

For more information, contact the Park Rapids Area Library at 218-732-4966 or visit www.krls.org. This Legacy program is funded at least in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.