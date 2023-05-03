Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Kind tells story of liberators and the Holocaust

Historian Arn Kind puts the end of world history's worst genocide in the words of the American GIs who discovered it, May 9 in Park Rapids.

050323.E.PRE.ArnKind0468.jpg
Historian Arn Kind presents first-hand accounts of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps at the end of World War II on Tuesday, May 9 at the Armory Arts &amp; Events Center.
Contributed / Kitchigami Regional Library System
By Staff reports
Today at 4:25 PM

The Kitchigami Regional Library System (KRLS) is presenting “Liberators & the Holocaust” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids.

The presentation is part of a tour by historian Arn Kind, who is also visiting Wadena, Pine River, Walker, Brainerd, Longville, Blackduck and Bemidji between May 8-13.

Kind tells the tragic story of the Holocaust through first-person narratives of American soldiers – including Minnesotans – who liberated the prisoners in Nazi concentration camps in the waning days of World War II.

As GIs moved east across war-torn Europe, they came across Buchenwald, Dachau, Bergen-Belsen and scores of other camps. As Allied soldiers liberated the last victims of what would come to be called the Holocaust, the sick and emaciated inmates who were strong enough rose to their feet, crying with joyful disbelief.

Kind will relate the tragedy of how the Nazi Party perpetrated the Holocaust, and how a cultured people with a proud heritage could allow and even carry out the worst genocide in world history. For many of the soldiers who liberated the camps, this experience changed their lives forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a KRLS press release warns, those who do not learn their history are condemned to repeat the mistakes of the past.

This free Legacy program is funded at least in part through a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
050623.E.PRE.7thGradeChoir.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Century middle schoolers take audience on musical journey
May 02, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
UpcomingEventsHubbardCounty
Arts and Entertainment
UPCOMING EVENTS: April 29-May 6, 2023
April 27, 2023 04:15 PM
longform-young-1509728087.jpg
Local
Poet Kevin Young to present at Verse Like Water event
April 27, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JeffDravisHOF.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Jeff Dravis inducted into MWCA Wrestling Hall of Fame
May 03, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
ChildCareSolutionsPanelBEST042623.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Innovative ideas that may fix Hubbard County's child care crisis
May 02, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
QuincySquiresBlueWeb.JPG
Prep
Golf: Park Rapids, UNC, Nevis open season at Blueberry Pines
May 02, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Jade Rypkema wins 3,200-meter run at Elite Meet
May 01, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson