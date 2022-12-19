Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Just For Kix performs energetic winter show

Check out a few highlights from Saturday's performance.

TinyKixJazzHands121722.E.PRE.jpg
This Tiny Kix group danced to “Santa’s Elves” at the Just For Kix winter show, held Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Century School. Pictured, from left, are Raelynn Gorder, Roslynn Schauer and Harper Rocha.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
December 19, 2022 03:30 PM
KixRudolphToeTap121722.E.PRE.jpg
Wee Petites, tapping their toes to “Run, Run Rudolph,” entertain Saturday’s crowd. Overall, Just For Kix features 230 dancers. Front row: Briella Boyd and Adalynne Osborn. Second row: Nova Mattila and Brooke Nevala. Back row: Payton Holland, Evelyn Johnson and Layla Arndt.
4th5thGradeKixHighKick121722.E.PRE.jpg
Mini Kix show off their high kicking abilities. Front row: Nora Maaninga, Lauren Hirt, Grace Morse, Brooklyn Popanda, Harper Diekmann and Claire Thole. Back row: Maggie Hirt, Reagan Hoverson, Annabelle Brenton, Genesis Tovar and Naiara Trujillo.
