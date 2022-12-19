Just For Kix performs energetic winter show
Check out a few highlights from Saturday's performance.
Wee Petites, tapping their toes to “Run, Run Rudolph,” entertain Saturday’s crowd. Overall, Just For Kix features 230 dancers. Front row: Briella Boyd and Adalynne Osborn. Second row: Nova Mattila and Brooke Nevala. Back row: Payton Holland, Evelyn Johnson and Layla Arndt.
Mini Kix show off their high kicking abilities. Front row: Nora Maaninga, Lauren Hirt, Grace Morse, Brooklyn Popanda, Harper Diekmann and Claire Thole. Back row: Maggie Hirt, Reagan Hoverson, Annabelle Brenton, Genesis Tovar and Naiara Trujillo.
