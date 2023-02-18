99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Just for Kix dance teams place 1st, 2nd at Rocori

"All we ask of our teams is to be 110% day-of, with high energy and enthusiasm," said program director Kaitlin Popanda.

021823.E.PRE.MiddleLyrical.jpg
The Middle Lyrical (grades 6-8) team with Park Rapids Just for Kix danced to their routine "Remedy" and placed first at the Together We Dance competition Jan. 28, 2023, at Rocori High School in Cold Spring. Team members include, front row from left: Hailey Grossman, Haley Manners, Eleanor Hensel; back row: Kaitlyn Maves, Kaylee Gudmundson, Karah Larson and Coach Erin Gonska.
Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 09:00 AM

Members of the Park Rapids Just for Kix dance program achieved top results in the Together We Dance competition Jan. 28 at Rocori High School in Cold Spring, Minn.

The Middle Lyrical team (grades 6-8) placed first with their routine “Remedy,” and the Junior Hip Hop team placed second with their routine “Bounce.”

“We absolutely love bringing our teams to competitions,” said Kaitlin Popanda, director of the Park Rapids Just for Kix program. “It is such great bonding time for our dancers and such a fun and exciting day. It is so rewarding to see them all come together and push the limits and be the best they can be.

“We are very proud of all of our teams that competed that day in Rocori. We are looking forward to our upcoming Sauk Rapids competition on Sunday, Feb. 26 and two more competitions in Brainerd and St. Cloud in March with all of our second-12th grade teams.”

Popanda added, “All we ask of our teams is to be 110% day-of, with high energy and enthusiasm. They’ve worked hard all season. We expect these competitions to be great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
021523.E.PRE.NevisNLDA.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dance academy donates to Nevis, Menahga schools
The dance group raised the funds at its winter showcase in December.
February 14, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Just For Kix performs energetic winter show
December 19, 2022 03:30 PM
Local
Just for Kix busts Halloween moves
October 11, 2022 12:04 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Just for Kix dancers close season with contest wins
April 13, 2022 03:55 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
021123.E.PRE.DigitalReader6863.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
New library tech will read books to you
February 18, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jodi Schultz
021123.E.PRE.FrankWeber.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Frank Weber kicks off HCLL spring series with ‘True Crime Mysteries’
February 17, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051521.N.PRE.HistoricalMuseum7893.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
History museum moving forward in ways to look back
February 16, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish