Just for Kix dance teams place 1st, 2nd at Rocori

Members of the Park Rapids Just for Kix dance program achieved top results in the Together We Dance competition Jan. 28 at Rocori High School in Cold Spring, Minn.

The Middle Lyrical team (grades 6-8) placed first with their routine “Remedy,” and the Junior Hip Hop team placed second with their routine “Bounce.”

“We absolutely love bringing our teams to competitions,” said Kaitlin Popanda, director of the Park Rapids Just for Kix program. “It is such great bonding time for our dancers and such a fun and exciting day. It is so rewarding to see them all come together and push the limits and be the best they can be.

“We are very proud of all of our teams that competed that day in Rocori. We are looking forward to our upcoming Sauk Rapids competition on Sunday, Feb. 26 and two more competitions in Brainerd and St. Cloud in March with all of our second-12th grade teams.”

Popanda added, “All we ask of our teams is to be 110% day-of, with high energy and enthusiasm. They’ve worked hard all season. We expect these competitions to be great.”