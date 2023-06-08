Joyann Parker Band opens 2nd Street Stage concert season
The band will play rhythm and blues for the first concert of the summer on the second block of Main Avenue South in Park Rapids.
The Joyann Parker Band opens the 2023 season of 2nd Street Stage concerts, playing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15 in downtown Park Rapids.
With roots in the church and a solid musical education, Parker found her authentic voice later in life and created her own blend of roots music that combines soul, R&B, gospel, jazz and traditional blues styles.
Her star has been rising steadily on the Midwest music scene, bringing her full range of talent as a singer, pianist, guitarist and songwriter to national and international stages. “Out of the Dark,” released in 2021, debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Blues Chart and No. 1 on the NACC Radio chart. Parker’s new album, “Roots,” is slated for a June 3, 2023 release.
Joining Parker on stage are Mark Lamoine, guitar; Chris Bates, bass; Scott Graves, horns; Bill Golden, drums and vocals; and Tim Wick, keys.
The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.
The 2nd Street Stage lineup for the rest of the summer includes:
- June 22 Ty Pow & The Holy North
- June 29 Rich Mattson & the Northstars
- July 6 Pert Near Sandstone
- July 13 The 4onthefloor
- July 20 The Limns
- July 27 Corey Medina & Brothers
- Aug. 3 Boxcar
- Aug 10 The Whips (following Water Wars)
- Aug 17 Jon Sullivan Band
For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.
