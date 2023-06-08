Joyann Parker Band opens 2nd Street Stage concert season

The Joyann Parker Band opens the 2023 season of 2nd Street Stage concerts, playing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15 in downtown Park Rapids.

With roots in the church and a solid musical education, Parker found her authentic voice later in life and created her own blend of roots music that combines soul, R&B, gospel, jazz and traditional blues styles.

Her star has been rising steadily on the Midwest music scene, bringing her full range of talent as a singer, pianist, guitarist and songwriter to national and international stages. “Out of the Dark,” released in 2021, debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Blues Chart and No. 1 on the NACC Radio chart. Parker’s new album, “Roots,” is slated for a June 3, 2023 release.

Joining Parker on stage are Mark Lamoine, guitar; Chris Bates, bass; Scott Graves, horns; Bill Golden, drums and vocals; and Tim Wick, keys.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

The 2nd Street Stage lineup for the rest of the summer includes:



June 22 Ty Pow & The Holy North

June 29 Rich Mattson & the Northstars

July 6 Pert Near Sandstone

July 13 The 4onthefloor

July 20 The Limns

July 27 Corey Medina & Brothers

Aug. 3 Boxcar

Aug 10 The Whips (following Water Wars)

Aug 17 Jon Sullivan Band

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.