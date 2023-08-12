Jon Sullivan Band playing 2nd Street Stage

The Jon Sullivan Band will close the 2nd Street Stage season, playing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 in downtown Park Rapids.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





According to a press release, the Jon Sullivan Band includes "dueling guitars, sultry keyboards, driving bass and a booming rhythm section, making soul, funk, rock and blues music that touches the emotions and leaves a sense of having taken a journey."

Led by Sullivan’s vocals, the group includes Nick Spielman, bass; Alex Gelking, guitar; John Reinhart, keys; John Hanson, drums; Lucas Litke, percussion; and Drew Druckrey, guitar.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.