Jon Sullivan Band playing 2nd Street Stage

Closing the 2023 summer concert series is a group that makes soul, funk, rock and blues music.

The Jon Sullivan Band will play live at 2nd Street Stage on Thursday, Aug. 17 in downtown Park Rapids.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
By Staff reports
Today at 1:23 PM

The Jon Sullivan Band will close the 2nd Street Stage season, playing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 in downtown Park Rapids.

According to a press release, the Jon Sullivan Band includes "dueling guitars, sultry keyboards, driving bass and a booming rhythm section, making soul, funk, rock and blues music that touches the emotions and leaves a sense of having taken a journey."

Led by Sullivan’s vocals, the group includes Nick Spielman, bass; Alex Gelking, guitar; John Reinhart, keys; John Hanson, drums; Lucas Litke, percussion; and Drew Druckrey, guitar.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
