Jasmin croons about the night after Christmas

A local singer-songwriter has a romantic, Christmas single on the market, reflecting a point of view that many couples in the community may appreciate.

Singer-songwriter Scott Jasmin moved to Park Rapids in April 2022. Contributed / Scott Jasmin

Scott Jasmin’s song “Holiday with You” was recorded and released in 2021, while he was still living in Austin, Minn. He and his wife, Cindy, moved to Park Rapids in April.

“It’s kind of a jazzy, crooner style of song, going back to stuff I grew up with,” Scott said in an interview. “Kind of ‘Rat Pack Christmas,’ with Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. It (has) a loungy kind of feel to it.”

He said he recorded his lead guitar and lead vocal parts in his home studio, as well as programming the horns, strings and percussion.

“These days,” he said, “when people record, if they don’t bring everybody in, you can farm out the work to people in other places, have them record remotely.”

Thus, pianist Ben Cook-Feltz recorded his part in Minneapolis; drummer Alec Tackmann in Rochester; and bass guitarist Scott Anderson and electric guitarist Barry Rush, separately, in Austin.

Jasmin explained the song tells a story about a mom and dad with young children. “Maybe there was just a family Christmas, or some kind of party,” he said. “Finally, people have gone home and the kids have gone to bed, and it’s just the two of them.”

He quoted the opening line: “Snowflakes in the street lights, candles aglow. Here we are, finally alone.”

He said the whole song is summed up by the feeling, “We’re finally alone a moment together. He gets his Christmas wish, which is time with her and stealing a kiss.”

Jasmin, whose kids are grown up, said the song wasn’t inspired by any one moment. But he remembers when they were young, “and after a busy day, especially a holiday, when they were finally in bed, to have that moment of ‘Ah!’ let-down – ‘We’re finally alone!’ – that’s always a beautiful moment.

“I’ve always loved sitting by the fire, which is a theme in the song,” he added. “The song hits you in the feels, as they say. That’s what this was written to do – to bring out those emotions for people, help them connect with that feeling.”

Jasmin said the song is available for streaming on Spotify and for sale on iTunes and Amazon, listed as “Holiday with You – Single by Scott Jasmin.” You can also contact him via his Facebook artist page, Scott Jasmin music.

There’s a preview of the song at music.apple.com/us/album/holiday-with-you-single/1597355189.

He hasn’t decided whether it will be on an album yet, adding that “we’ve toyed with doing an album about snow and holidays, because I write a lot about that stuff, because being a Minnesota boy, that’s a lot of my life experience.”

Also, he said, he’s sentimental about holidays, romance, and things like that.

“They all blend into the songs, because they’re things that are really special and important to me.”

He added that he’s had some talks with a Nashville production company about possibly featuring his song in a Christmas movie, like perhaps a Hallmark movie. “My hopes are that someday, something like that will happen,” he said.

Other recordings featuring Jasmine include an album of all-original praise music called Cornerstone Worship, released 20 years ago, and an album of half-original praise songs and half-original covers of other artists from 10 years ago.

More recent is a three-song sampler showcasing some of his non-religious songs, which he calls small town songs, “because they’re based on life in a small town in the midwest.”

Some of them are very specific to living in Austin, he said, “but now that I’m living in Park Rapids, I’m inspired by a whole new set of things and reasons to write songs about small-town, midwestern life.”