Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Indigenous community artists’ work to show at Watermark

The "Spirit Garden" artist collective presents "What We Were Given" from Dec. 8 to Feb. 18, 2023 at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji.

ManidooOgitigaancedarbarkmat.jpg
A member of Manidoo Ogitigaan weaves a cedarbark mat, one of the types of Indigenous cultural practices on display Dec. 8, 2022 through Feb. 18, 2023 at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji.
Contributed / Watermark Art Center
By Staff reports
November 30, 2022 02:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The exhibit Gaa-miinigowiziyang, “What We Were Given,” created by artists and allies of the Bemidji-based grassroots organization Manidoo Ogitigaan (Spirit Garden), opens Dec. 8 in Watermark Art Center’s Miikanan Gallery.

Together with Michigan’s Great Lakes Lifeways Institute, Manidoo Ogitigann works to revitalize art forms and cultural knowledge in a meaningful way to build cultural legacy. Their focus is to teach and relearn traditional Indigenous life skills rooted in Anishinaabe culture, including birch bark canoe building, basketry, woodworking and weaving.

The exhibit features work by community members from various backgrounds who have participated in the artist collective’s activities. Artists gather and process materials in a manner akin to the original inhabitants of the land, with the aim of protecting the land and its resources.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 18, 2023 and will include an open house to be announced. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org .

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Poetry SLAM
Arts and Entertainment
Winner of Bemidji Poetry SLAM! will compete in Mpls.
Watermark Art Center is hosting the next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! on Thursday Dec. 15 at Fozzie's Bar-B-Q in Bemidji.
December 01, 2022 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark celebrates 5 years in new art center building
November 27, 2022 01:45 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Learn Japanese fiber art methods at Watermark
November 26, 2022 02:06 PM
Arts and Entertainment
‘Portrait of a Lake’ opening at Watermark
November 05, 2022 08:00 AM

Related Topics: WATERMARK ART CENTERART
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
122422.E.PRE.PRAHSChoiratRotary9124.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Choir and band spread Christmas cheer
Park Rapids students played and sang Christmas tunes at local business and a Rotary Club luncheon meeting on Dec. 21.
December 21, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
122122.E.PRE.BrielleKrabbenhoft.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PRAHS art students mount show at food shelf
Park Rapids Area High School senior Brielle Krabbenhoft and sophomore Evelyn Hummel have artworks on public view for the next month or so.
December 21, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
TinyKixJazzHands121722.E.PRE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Just For Kix performs energetic winter show
Check out a few highlights from Saturday's performance.
December 19, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
121722.E.PRE.HolidayWithYou4045.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Jasmin croons about the night after Christmas
Scott Jasmin’s song “Holiday with You” was recorded and released in 2021, while he was still living in Austin, Minn. He and his wife, Cindy, moved to Park Rapids in April.
December 16, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish