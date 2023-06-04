99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Hunsicker to read ‘Old Crocodile Man Theory’

The author will give a live performance from his murder mystery at BookEnds, June 10 in Wadena.

060323.E.PRE.PhilipHunsicker.jpg
Philip Hunsicker performs live from his book, "The Old Crocodile Man Theory," at the June 10, 2023, BookEnds in Wadena.
Contributed / Wadena County Historical Society
By Staff reports
Today at 2:05 PM

BookEnds presents author Philip Hunsicker performing “The Old Man Crocodile Theory” live at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Wadena Depot.

060323.E.PRE.Hunsickerbook.jpg
Contributed / Wadena County Historical Society

According to a news release, “Hunsicker’s multi-layered murder mystery would be crazy enough if it was rooted in one’s own backyard. But with the deep, complicated heart of Africa as its setting, the story feels all the more unsettling – yet all too plausible. Fortunately, Hunsicker sprinkles the tale with his own brand of hard-boiled humor.”

Now in its sixth season, BookEnds is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyteller on the second Saturday of each month, in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Recordings of past BookEnds events are available at www.wadenacountyhistory.org.

This activity is funded by a grant from the Five Wings Art Council, through a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
“I don’t hear a lot of Native music on the air,” Walking Bull said, “particularly pow wow music.”
Arts and Entertainment
A Native radio station's long, influential reach after Wounded Knee
June 03, 2023 08:30 AM
PaulBunyanHoriz.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
10 fun things to do in June & July
June 02, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060323.E.PRE.TimothyPinkerton.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Pinkerton plays June 8 Noon Hour Concert
June 02, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Paula Quam
Columns
I got a flat tire passing through Park Rapids; here's what I learned about your town
June 02, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Paula Quam
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Prep
Softball: Menahga returns to Section 5A championship game
May 31, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
hwy_200_kabekona053123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Resurfacing on Hwy. 200 at Kabekona Corner underway
May 31, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
053123.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: How about that legalized marijuana?
May 30, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish