Hunsicker to read ‘Old Crocodile Man Theory’

BookEnds presents author Philip Hunsicker performing “The Old Man Crocodile Theory” live at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Wadena Depot.

Contributed / Wadena County Historical Society

According to a news release, “Hunsicker’s multi-layered murder mystery would be crazy enough if it was rooted in one’s own backyard. But with the deep, complicated heart of Africa as its setting, the story feels all the more unsettling – yet all too plausible. Fortunately, Hunsicker sprinkles the tale with his own brand of hard-boiled humor.”

Now in its sixth season, BookEnds is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyteller on the second Saturday of each month, in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Recordings of past BookEnds events are available at www.wadenacountyhistory.org.

This activity is funded by a grant from the Five Wings Art Council, through a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.