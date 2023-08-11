HOSED! Water Wars trophy slips out of Team Moolah’s grasp

Last year’s champions, “Team Moolah” with Citizens National Bank, defended its possession of the Loony Traveling Trophy to the last drop, but it wasn’t enough.

MORE LOCAL NEWS





De La Hunt Media’s “Radio Waves” team triumphed in the annual Water Wars competition as Legends and Logging Days kicked off Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, in downtown Park Rapids.

Using fire hoses, teams competed to push a beer keg, painted red, white and blue, to the marker at each other’s end of a cable suspended above the street.

Due to the current drought conditions, a new rule was introduced this year, limiting each match to 4 minutes to reduce water consumption. If neither team had pushed the barrel all the way to the other end by then, the team that came closest would win.

The Revel Brewing team, at left, faces off against Team Industries in a first-round match of Thursday's Water Wars. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

During the single-elimination tournament, only a few contests had to be called this way, and only one was very close. Due to the odd number (19) of teams competing, some teams got wet twice during the first round – but then, so did much of the audience, between spray ricocheting off the barrel and a few sprinkles of rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daisy Duke look was among the fashion statements on view as the Surgical Irrigators take aim against Team Industries in Round 1 of Thursday's Water Wars. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the first round of the tournament, team Camp Wilderness triumphed over the Character Challenge team; Radio Waves over Foxy’s; Team Industries over Revel Brewing; Camp Wilderness over the Red River Rats Blue team (from Red River Bar & Grill); The CHI St. Joseph’s Bones and Beauties over the Water Assassins; the Radio Waves over the Cuzzin’s Candy “How Sweet It Is” team; the Sanford “Soakers” over the Good Life “Prep Pirates”; Team Moolah over Mama & Mabel’s “Bountiful Bakes”; the Red River Rats Yellow team over Northwoods Bank; the St. Joe’s Surgical Irrigators over Team Industries; and Sanford Strong over the Essentia Walk-in Warriors.

A few small audience members move forward for a closer look while Sanford Strong battles Essentia's Walk-in Warriors. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the second round, Camp Wilderness beat St. Joe’s Bones and Beauties; Radio Waves beat the Sanford Soakers; Team Moolah beat the Red River Rats Yellow team; and the Surgical Irrigators beat Sanford Strong.

In the semifinals, the Radio Waves beat Camp Wilderness and Team Moolah beat the Surgical Irrigators.

The Red River Rats Yellow Team defends its goal to the bitter end in a second-round match against Team Moolah. The dot on the cable above them is a wire rope clip, marking the point the barrel had to reach to end the match. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the final contest, the Radio Waves prevailed over Team Moolah, taking possession of the crazy-eyed, wooden bird.

“We finally got Moolah!” cheered Butch De La Hunt.

He later commented that Team Moolah had eliminated his team from advancing in the last three Water Wars. “It was nice to finally get by them,” he said.

“We couldn’t do it without all of our teams,” said Kelly Miller with De La Hunt Media as she clutched the loony prize.