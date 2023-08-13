Hoot Owls come to Riverside Methodist on Aug. 17

The Noon Hour Concerts will feature The Hoot Owls from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Riverside United Methodist Church in Park Rapids.

According to a press release, the Hoot Owls perform an eclectic blend of roots, Americana and bluegrass music on traditional stringed instruments. With more than 100 years of combined musical experience, they cover many styles of folk music including old cowboy songs and traditional gospel.

Members include Dave Karem (guitar, vocals), Dick Kimmel (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals) and Dick Max (string bass, vocals).

Karem picked up his first guitar around 50 years ago and could often be seen busking on street corners or entertaining crowds at a tractor show, the release states. With his motto, “Sing out!” Karem says, “You are never too old to pick up an instrument and learn a tune, or you are never not good enough to sing a song.”

Kimmel has been performing professionally for more than 60 years throughout North America and Europe, the release states. Usually focusing on bluegrass music, he has made four solo CDs, played with such well-known musicians as Del McCoury, Alan Munde and Hazel Dickens, and was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.

Max has been playing bass since he was in eighth grade, the release states. His professional music career started in 1958, playing in a jazz/dance band called the Naturals. Since then, he has continued in the dance band and jazz genres as well as big band and light opera. Recently, he has played in a big band, summer musicals, praise music and with Karem in a Minnesota bluegrass band called Unpolished.