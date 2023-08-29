HOOKED ON BOOKS: Welcome back to magical school
Lock in your enrollment now for a spellbinding education.
Back-to-school time is almost upon us: time to lock in your enrollment.
If you haven’t received your Hogwarts letter by now, don’t just sit there; get reading!
This column has already revealed many books featuring schools, colleges, camps and other paths to magical careers. Here are even more options for imaginative readers to explore.
- I previously touched on Jim Butcher’s “Academ’s Fury,” part of a longer series set in a world where people work with elemental spirits, called furies, to control the forces of earth, air, fire, water, wood and metal. Tavi, a gallant country lad with no powers, somehow enters an academy of furycraft and does the impossible again and again.
- Also barely mentioned was Cinda Williams Chima’s “The Wizard Heir,” featuring a kid named Seph whose uncontrolled powers get him kicked out of school after school. When he gets into a wizard school, it’s only the start of his troubles, with a headmaster who preys on his students like a magic-sucking vampire.
-
- Mercedes Lackey’s “Eye Spy” is set in the kingdom of Valdemar, where some people develop “gifts” ranging from mind magic to music. When Abi learns her gift is sensing the stress in human-made structures, she’s sent to the royal school to learn how to use her gift and become – well, an architect. But it also serves her well during a dangerous, diplomatic mission.
- In Sarah Prineas’s “The Magic Thief,” a street urchin named Conn steals a wizard’s locus stone, and somehow it doesn't kill him. This convinces Nevery (the wizard) there’s something special about Conn, so he starts the boy on a course of training that could determine the fate of their city and its magic.
-
- In James Nicol’s “The Apprentice Witch,” Arianwyn fails a test to qualify as a witch and has to redo her apprenticeship. This time, she is sent to a village where her kind heart is tested by dark creatures, visions of disaster and a community whose protective charms are almost worn out.
- Nick O’Donohoe’s “The Magic and the Healing” depicts a veterinary college whose last-year students do their fieldwork in a magical world. BJ and her friends learn to treat such creatures as unicorns, satyrs, griffins and (gulp) werewolves. Meantime, a dark force is encroaching on the land, putting them to a deadly test.
-
Kit’s school of magic happens to be Eton. But whether it’s a veterinary school, an apprenticeship or a royal academy, each of these books depicts a learning environment where magical knowledge grows. More importantly, each of them is a joy to read.
Robin Fish is an avid reader who blogs about books and other topics at afortmadeofbooks.blogspot.com. Contact him with questions or suggestions at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com.
ADVERTISEMENT