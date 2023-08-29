HOOKED ON BOOKS: Welcome back to magical school

Back-to-school time is almost upon us: time to lock in your enrollment.

If you haven’t received your Hogwarts letter by now, don’t just sit there; get reading!

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





This column has already revealed many books featuring schools, colleges, camps and other paths to magical careers. Here are even more options for imaginative readers to explore.



I previously touched on Jim Butcher’s “Academ’s Fury,” part of a longer series set in a world where people work with elemental spirits, called furies, to control the forces of earth, air, fire, water, wood and metal. Tavi, a gallant country lad with no powers, somehow enters an academy of furycraft and does the impossible again and again.

part of a longer series set in a world where people work with elemental spirits, called furies, to control the forces of earth, air, fire, water, wood and metal. Tavi, a gallant country lad with no powers, somehow enters an academy of furycraft and does the impossible again and again. Also barely mentioned was Cinda Williams Chima’s “The Wizard Heir,” featuring a kid named Seph whose uncontrolled powers get him kicked out of school after school. When he gets into a wizard school, it’s only the start of his troubles, with a headmaster who preys on his students like a magic-sucking vampire.

featuring a kid named Seph whose uncontrolled powers get him kicked out of school after school. When he gets into a wizard school, it’s only the start of his troubles, with a headmaster who preys on his students like a magic-sucking vampire. Ace, 2006 Patricia McKillip’s “Od Magic” takes place in a country where only magic done in service of the king is allowed. This creates a complex situation for several talented people, including a teacher and a groundskeeper at the local school of magic, who find themselves outside the law, despite their good intentions.

takes place in a country where only magic done in service of the king is allowed. This creates a complex situation for several talented people, including a teacher and a groundskeeper at the local school of magic, who find themselves outside the law, despite their good intentions. Mercedes Lackey’s “Eye Spy” is set in the kingdom of Valdemar, where some people develop “gifts” ranging from mind magic to music. When Abi learns her gift is sensing the stress in human-made structures, she’s sent to the royal school to learn how to use her gift and become – well, an architect. But it also serves her well during a dangerous, diplomatic mission.

is set in the kingdom of Valdemar, where some people develop “gifts” ranging from mind magic to music. When Abi learns her gift is sensing the stress in human-made structures, she’s sent to the royal school to learn how to use her gift and become – well, an architect. But it also serves her well during a dangerous, diplomatic mission. In Sarah Prineas’s “The Magic Thief,” a street urchin named Conn steals a wizard’s locus stone, and somehow it doesn't kill him. This convinces Nevery (the wizard) there’s something special about Conn, so he starts the boy on a course of training that could determine the fate of their city and its magic.

a street urchin named Conn steals a wizard’s locus stone, and somehow it doesn't kill him. This convinces Nevery (the wizard) there’s something special about Conn, so he starts the boy on a course of training that could determine the fate of their city and its magic. Margaret K. McElderry Books, 2021 Amanda Foody’s “The Accidental Apprentice,” Barclay is forced to leave his hometown when he accidentally bonds with a beast and starts to develop powers. Hoping to break the bond, he travels to where a guild of Lore Keepers (wizards) is holding a contest in which gifted youngsters vie to be chosen as apprentices. While trying to win the contest, Barclay learns to rethink his prejudices.

Barclay is forced to leave his hometown when he accidentally bonds with a beast and starts to develop powers. Hoping to break the bond, he travels to where a guild of Lore Keepers (wizards) is holding a contest in which gifted youngsters vie to be chosen as apprentices. While trying to win the contest, Barclay learns to rethink his prejudices. In James Nicol’s “The Apprentice Witch,” Arianwyn fails a test to qualify as a witch and has to redo her apprenticeship. This time, she is sent to a village where her kind heart is tested by dark creatures, visions of disaster and a community whose protective charms are almost worn out.

Arianwyn fails a test to qualify as a witch and has to redo her apprenticeship. This time, she is sent to a village where her kind heart is tested by dark creatures, visions of disaster and a community whose protective charms are almost worn out. Nick O’Donohoe’s “The Magic and the Healing” depicts a veterinary college whose last-year students do their fieldwork in a magical world. BJ and her friends learn to treat such creatures as unicorns, satyrs, griffins and (gulp) werewolves. Meantime, a dark force is encroaching on the land, putting them to a deadly test.

depicts a veterinary college whose last-year students do their fieldwork in a magical world. BJ and her friends learn to treat such creatures as unicorns, satyrs, griffins and (gulp) werewolves. Meantime, a dark force is encroaching on the land, putting them to a deadly test. Chicken House, 2018 Stephen Elboz’s “A Handful of Magic” stars Kit Stixby, the mischievous son of the queen’s witch doctor in a steampunk version of Victorian England. As another royal advisor campaigns against the use of magic, Kit smells danger and goes out to meet it with a flying carpet, a flock of gargoyles and a knack for making crazy things happen.

Kit’s school of magic happens to be Eton. But whether it’s a veterinary school, an apprenticeship or a royal academy, each of these books depicts a learning environment where magical knowledge grows. More importantly, each of them is a joy to read.

Robin Fish is an avid reader who blogs about books and other topics at afortmadeofbooks.blogspot.com. Contact him with questions or suggestions at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com.