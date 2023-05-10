HOOKED ON BOOKS: These books take teens time traveling and reality hopping

Ever since H.G. Wells’ “Time Machine,” stories about time travel and alternate realities have been a mainstay of fantasy literature. Here are some books designed to convince younger readers that history hops and parallel universes are hot destinations for a flight of fantasy.



HarperCollins, 2008 Ted Bell's "Nick of Time” features a 12-year-old sailing enthusiast who feels ready to help his country fight the Germans in World War II. What Nick doesn’t expect is to face a time-traveling pirate, forcing him to go back to the battle of Trafalgar (1805) to save history from coming undone.

Edward Bloor's "London Calling" poses difficult questions like depression, family trauma, bullying, and life after death. At the center is a present-day boy named Martin, who answers a plea for help from the London Blitz (1940-41). The adventure leaves him questioning reality, while readers will ask themselves, "What did you do to help?"

Linda Buckley-Archer's "The Time Travelers" takes modern kids Kate and Peter back to 1763, where they are befriended by a reformed thief and be-enemied by a wicked nobleman. "Meantime, back in the 21st century," the missing kids make a series of ghostly appearances that shake the country and their worried parents.

Neil Gaiman and Michael Reaves' "InterWorld" features a clumsy kid who one day walks into a patch of fog and comes out in a different world. Joey is instantly caught up in a multiversal war between the forces of science and magic, where his natural talents make him a potential asset, and a target, for both sides.

In Michael Lawrence's "A Crack in the Line" we meet Alaric and Naia, who live parallel lives in the same house but in different worlds. When they find a way to swap places, neither of them is prepared for what they will experience.

H.L. McCutchen's "LightLand" draws two special children, Lottie and Lewis, into a world where remembering is life and forgetting is death. They have surprising things to learn about themselves as they fight an evil magician in a uniquely textured story that touches the heart.

Adrian McKinty's "The Lighthouse Land" features a boy named Jamie, who hasn't spoken a word since his hand was amputated. He gets both hand and voice back when he and his friend Ramsay travel through a portal to an alien world where they are destined to become heroes.

Scott Mebus's "Gods of Manhattan" brings history to life in the eyes of 13-year-old Rory, who can can suddenly see ghosts. Chased by a gang of forever children, rat-riding warrior roaches and a magician with a papier-mâché servant, he fights to right a 150-year-old wrong and restore the balance of the city's spirit world.

In John Stephens's "The Emerald Atlas," three siblings find a book that takes them 15 years into the past, when a wicked sorceress has enslaved a whole town. She seeks an ancient object of terrible power, and it's up to three flawed children to save the village and the world.

In Maiya Williams's "The Golden Hour," siblings Nina and Rowan are sent to visit their great-aunts in a remote Maine town, where they discover a device that can take you to any point in history. At first too scared to use it, Rowan is forced to go after his sister before she becomes lost in the past.

N.D. Wilson's "The Legend of Sam Miracle" begins when foster-siblings Sam and Glory are snatched out of the path of a bullet by a time-traveling priest. It turns out Father Tiempo has been guiding Sam through a series of do-overs since the 1800s, battling a villain intent on controlling the future – and now Sam's on his last life.

Many of these books are the launching point of series that will carry kids forward, backward and sideways in time – journeys loaded with imagination and emotional power.