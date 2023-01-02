HOOKED ON BOOKS: Some books can inspire small heroes

One of the charming themes that runs through kids’ fiction is the idea that no problem is too big for a small hero.

All the way back to fairy tales and folklore, this storytelling tradition encourages children to imagine themselves doing great things. This may partly explain how, generation after generation, people of all ages have found the courage and strength to survive awful experiences and overcome huge challenges. The imagination is where heroes are born.

Here are some books in which growing people take on full-size adventures. May they inspire today’s young readers to see the hero in themselves.

