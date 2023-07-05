HOOKED ON BOOKS: Beyond cuteness, talking animals have much to say

Bugs Bunny is good for a laugh, and Mickey is da boss. But if you love anthropomorphic animals, TV and movies have nothing on books.

These tales take talking creatures way past the short animation format, calling on readers’ imagination to paint the scenery and supply the soundtrack. They also give back so much more than a giggle here and an “aww” there. These books reach deep into our feelings, provoke thought about the natural world, and create characters we care about.

Richard Adams’s “Watership Down” presents a rabbit’s-eye view of a world where wild habitat is threatened by human development. In “The Plague Dogs,” Adams depicts two dogs on the run from a cruel research facility, pursued by police, politicians and the press.

Katherine Applegate's "Crenshaw" is about a kid whose childhood imaginary friend, a giant cat, comes back in a time of need. Applegate's "The One and Only Ivan" stars a caged gorilla whose life starts to change when a dying elephant in the next cage makes him promise not to let a baby elephant live the same life.

Avi's "Perloo the Bold" unfolds in a strange world inhabited by rabbit-like Montmers and coyote-like Felbarts, who have been at war for ages. Perloo, though neither brave nor popular, is somehow the one Montmer who could end the war.

Beverly Cleary's "The Mouse and the Motorcycle" introduces Ralph, a boy's pet who realizes that the way to make a toy motorcycle go is to sit on it and make "pbbbrrrrm" noises.

David Clement-Davies's "Fire Bringer" does for red deer what Richard Adams did for dogs and rabbits, exploring their society and their struggle to survive. Its sequel, "Fell," draws readers into the mind of a wolf.

Kenneth Grahame's "The Wind in the Willows" features a mole, a water rat, a badger and a toad who dress up, mess around in boats and drive automobiles. Full of scenic nostalgia and humor, it has one achingly beautiful chapter.

In Diana Wynne Jones's "Dogsbody," Sirius, avatar of the "dog star," is imprisoned in a dog's body on earth. While trying to prove his innocence, he befriends an Irish girl and has to choose between being her pet and returning to the sky.

In Colin Meloy's "Wildwood," two children find a magical world within a bicycle ride of home. Prue wants to get her baby brother back from a murder of crows, while Curtis falls into the paws of some militarized coyotes.

Robert C. O'Brien's "Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH" inspired the animated movie "The Secret of NIMH." It stars a field mouse who asks a mysterious colony of rats to help move her nest and protect her sick child.

Kenneth Oppel's "Silverwing" could make young readers love bats, thanks to its runty hero, Shade. Blown off course during his colony's migration, Shade struggles for survival against predators, weird creatures and his own powerful destiny.

Terry Pratchett's "The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents" is a retelling of the Pied Piper, in which a boy, his cat and a clan of talking rats go around bilking townsfolk with a phony plague of rats. Then they try this scam in a town where something is deeply wrong.

Tor Seidler's "A Rat's Tale" depicts a rat society that looks down on rats, like Montague and his family, who work with their paws. Nevertheless, Montague wins the heart of an upper-crust lady rat and makes a difference for all the rats in Manhattan.

Every child should know E.B. White's "Charlotte's Web," "Stuart Little" and "The Trumpet of the Swan," because to know their animal characters is to love them: Charlotte the spider and her pig friend Wilbur, Stuart the mouse and Louis the swan, each dreaming of big things beyond the barn, cage or lake.

May these books inspire a new generation to craft tales of animals with hearts open to the world.

