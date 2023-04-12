Homeschooled high school students perform ‘Newsies’

The Park Rapids Area Homeschool Association’s high school drama class presents “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” this week, directed by Audra Hill with music director Tay Odor.

“This is not just a local homeschool group,” Hill explained during a rehearsal on Monday, April 10. She said there are kids who come from a radius of 60-100 miles, including Bemidji, Walker, Perham and Detroit Lakes.

The cast has been rehearsing once or twice a week since December, Hill said, noting that they’ve had to work around the kids’ other activities, such as sports and dance.

“I think they’re doing amazing,” she said. “We have a very talented group of singers and choreography. I’m just really excited.”

In addition to the high school-aged cast members, the cast also includes several adults from the community in non-Newsie roles. Additional names on the cast list, besides those pictured above, include Larry Odor, Jake Deblieck, Emily Irke, Abby Irke, Seth Kopkie, Dan O’Donnell, Aubree Kako, Mark Johnson, Jeff Lange, Memphis Isaacson, Cailey Hall and 21 third- to sixth-grade extras for the final scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing the three main characters in the musical "Newsies," April 14-15, 2023, at Faithbridge Church are Park Rapids Area Homeschool Association seniors Jordan Odor, Abby Kopkie and Jonathan Ricke. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Playing the lead roles are homeschooled seniors Abby Kopkie as Katherine, Jonathan Ricke as Davey and Jordan Odor as Jack Kelly.

Kopkie said of her character, “She really wants to go off on her own as a newspaper writer, and she struggles with that because it’s more of a male-run industry. She’s really spunky and bold and determined.”

“All these kids are living in this rough time,” said Odor, referring to the historic newsboys’ strike of 1899 in Long Island City, N.Y. “They’re all selling papers to make their way, and they’re living on the streets. Jack Kelly is kind of the leader of all the newsies. And Pultizer, who’s the newspaper publisher, raises the price of ‘papes’ and the newsies go on strike, and Jack Kelly leads that with Davey.”

Rickey described Davey as a point-of-view character and a black sheep among newsies.

“He’s not in the game with the newsies,” he said. “He’s more new, because his dad got injured at his work, so now he has to go out and sell papers. But he’s way more proper than the rest of them, and he’s not really in the know, but he gets really passionate about the union when he gets pulled into it, even though he was hesitant about it at first.”

The performance features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, and is licensed through Music Theatre International.

“I’m really excited to be a part of it,” said Odor. “We’ve worked really hard. It means a lot to us, especially since we’re seniors and we’ve grown through the co-op and gone through all these productions, and now we’re finally at our last one.”

The homeschool co-op also puts on a stage production for elementary and junior high grades, making this weekend’s play the third production of the 2022-23 school year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Newsies’ is a pretty big production,” said Odor, “and not a lot of schools will take it on. I think that we’re going to do pretty well.”

Kopkie agreed that it’s been cool to be part of ‘Newsies.’ “It means a lot to me,” she said. “I’ve loved getting to be on stage and get out of my comfort zone and step into somebody else’s shoes and play that part.”

“I’m just really excited,” said Ricke, who grew up watching the Disney movie. “It’s a really fun play, but also, there’s a really sad story behind it that I think is super cool to tell.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at Faithbridge Church in Park Rapids.