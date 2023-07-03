Headwaters PRCA Rodeo attracts top competitors
As a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event, all points earned in Park Rapids help contestants – and the livestock – qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The NFR is held in Las Vegas each December.
Some of the nation’s best cowboys and cowgirls rode into Park Rapids like a determined, hot prairie wind.
Each was dedicated to riding a bucking bronc or bull for 8 seconds.
The line of cars headed to the Jokela ProWest grounds on Saturday, July 1 temporarily stalled traffic on State Hwy. 34.
Saturday was the first of two nights for the Headwaters Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo. The Xtreme Bulls contest was slated for Sunday.
This year marks the 45th anniversary of Park Rapids’ professional rodeo, founded by Randy Jokela.
“You’re only as good as your dancing partner that you get to draw for each and every single rodeo,” explained the emcee. Half of the scoring points are awarded to the livestock and half to the rider.
Rodeo action over the weekend included bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping and bull riding.
Saturday’s performance alone drew 14 bareback, 20 saddle bronc and 28 bull riders.
Kooper Heimburg, a 19-year-old from Marshall, Missouri, unofficially held the No. 1 slot in bareback riding at the close of Saturday. He and “Candy Coated” earned 83 out of a possible 100 points.
Only one horse refused to buck, halting as the gates were thrown open.
“This was not in this contract,” joked rodeo clown Allan Dessel. “We’re going to renegotiate this right now.”
Eight cowgirls competed Saturday in breakaway roping for the Women Professional Rodeo Association. “It might be one of the fastest growing events in western sports,” the emcee said.
Talon Elshere unofficially finished first Saturday in saddle bronc riding, earning 83 points. He’s from Quinn, S.D.
