Headwaters PRCA Rodeo attracts top competitors

Some of the nation’s best cowboys and cowgirls rode into Park Rapids like a determined, hot prairie wind.

Each was dedicated to riding a bucking bronc or bull for 8 seconds.

The line of cars headed to the Jokela ProWest grounds on Saturday, July 1 temporarily stalled traffic on State Hwy. 34.

Saturday was the first of two nights for the Headwaters Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo. The Xtreme Bulls contest was slated for Sunday.

At the close of Saturday, Cole Fulton, shown here, and Tate Petrak had tied for first place, each wrestling steers in 4.3 seconds. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Park Rapids’ professional rodeo, founded by Randy Jokela.

As a PRCA-sanctioned event, all points earned in Park Rapids help contestants – and the livestock – qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The NFR is held in Las Vegas each December.

Trey Elshere takes a hard fall, bucked off by Marble Trail. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“You’re only as good as your dancing partner that you get to draw for each and every single rodeo,” explained the emcee. Half of the scoring points are awarded to the livestock and half to the rider.

Jeremy Hennen rides a furious bronc bareback. He hails from Richmond, Minn. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Rodeo action over the weekend included bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping and bull riding.

Dillon Sackett finishes in 10.6 secconds in Saturday's go-round. The calf roper lives in Alcester, S.D. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Saturday’s performance alone drew 14 bareback, 20 saddle bronc and 28 bull riders.

Kooper Heimburg and “Candy Coated” earn 83 out of a possible 100 points on this bareback bronc ride. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Kooper Heimburg, a 19-year-old from Marshall, Missouri, unofficially held the No. 1 slot in bareback riding at the close of Saturday. He and “Candy Coated” earned 83 out of a possible 100 points.

Hayden Leavell of Ozark, Arkansas hits the ground in the bareback event. As a result, the 19-year-old didn't receive a score. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Only one horse refused to buck, halting as the gates were thrown open.

“This was not in this contract,” joked rodeo clown Allan Dessel. “We’re going to renegotiate this right now.”

This calf narrowly escapes Alise Holst's grasp. Hailing from Fergus Falls, Holst competes in the popular women's breakaway roping. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Eight cowgirls competed Saturday in breakaway roping for the Women Professional Rodeo Association. “It might be one of the fastest growing events in western sports,” the emcee said.

Talon Elshere unofficially finished first on Saturday with 83 points. The Elsheres have a long family history of saddle bronc riding. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

