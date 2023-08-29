6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
HCLL moves to new venue for fall season

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning opens its fall 2023 programming Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Event Room in Park Rapids.

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning
By Staff reports
Today at 1:45 PM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) will move to a new location for its fall programs starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All eight programs will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Event Room, 1104 Park Ave. S., Suite 2, in Park Rapids.

“The new location will serve HCLL’s attendees by providing easy access with no stairs or elevator, plenty of on-site parking, excellent sound system, clear projection of images and seating for up to 130,” HCLL chair Marty Leistikow explained in a press release. “The HCLL board of directors is excited to offer another fascinating series of programs in a location well-suited to the learning experiences we provide.”

The HCLL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has presented educational programs on a variety of topics at no charge since 2001, the release states.

If inclement weather causes Park Rapids Schools to close, HCLL programs will also be canceled. In case of a short-notice schedule change, check out Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning on Facebook.

The fall lineup is as follows:

  • “Being a Nurse at Abu Ghraib,” Sept. 5. Deanna Germain of Park Rapids recounts her experience as chief nurse at the 801st Combat Support Hospital in Iraq, focusing on her time at the infamous prison where the U.S. held Iraqi detainees.
  • “Area Arts Community,” Sept. 12. Dawn Rossbach, an enthusiastic participant in the thriving arts community, describes the wide variety of arts-related opportunities in the Park Rapids area.
  • “Magic of the Snowy Owl,” Sept. 19. This stunning PBS documentary follows a family of snowy owls as they attempt to raise their young in one of the harshest environments on earth. This program was canceled in April due to a snowstorm.
  • “Apollo: Why We Went to the Moon,” Sept. 26. David Jones returns by popular request to present a “non-technical discussion of mankind’s greatest technological achievement.”
  • “Organize and Declutter Your Home,” Oct. 3. Jessica Litman, author and organizing expert, provides tips to help you sort through unwanted “clutter” to create a home you love.
  • “The Road to Morocco,” Oct. 10. Join Bemidji’s intrepid world traveler and lifelong learner, Ernie Rall, on a virtual tour of Morocco from Casablanca to Marrakesh. 
  • “Songs and Stories from Hubbard County History,” Oct. 17. Brian Miller accompanies his singing with guitar and bouzouki, crafting rich new arrangements of traditional folk songs from the logging area. 
  • “The Opioid Crisis,” Oct. 24. Michele Thieman, M.D., and Kathy Nevins, N.P., provide an update and analysis of the ongoing epidemic of opioid use.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
