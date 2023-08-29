HCLL moves to new venue for fall season

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) will move to a new location for its fall programs starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All eight programs will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Event Room, 1104 Park Ave. S., Suite 2, in Park Rapids.

“The new location will serve HCLL’s attendees by providing easy access with no stairs or elevator, plenty of on-site parking, excellent sound system, clear projection of images and seating for up to 130,” HCLL chair Marty Leistikow explained in a press release. “The HCLL board of directors is excited to offer another fascinating series of programs in a location well-suited to the learning experiences we provide.”

The HCLL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has presented educational programs on a variety of topics at no charge since 2001, the release states.

If inclement weather causes Park Rapids Schools to close, HCLL programs will also be canceled. In case of a short-notice schedule change, check out Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning on Facebook.

The fall lineup is as follows:

