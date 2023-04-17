99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hartung is runner-up in Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest

Last year's statewide winner, Park Rapids Area High School senior Luke Hartung placed second this time with a painting of a redhead duck sporting a metal band.

041923.N.PRE.LHartungsDuckStamp.jpg
Luke Hartung, 17, of Park Rapids painted this redhead duck drake with a metal band, the Best of Show runner-up in the 2022-23 Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp contest.
Contributed / Michael Hartung
By Staff reports
Today at 3:19 PM

Luke Hartung, 17, of Park Rapids Area High School, placed as Best of Show Runner-Up in this year’s Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

041923.N.PRE.LukeHartung3692.jpg
Luke Hartung
Contributed / Michael Hartung

According to a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Hartung placed second only to Ciara Grad, 17, of Minnetonka High School, who painted a mother-daughter pair of common mergansers.

Hartung, meanwhile, used oil paints to depict a drake redhead duck boasting a metal band.

Last year, Hartung won first place and Best of Show in the state’s duck stamp contest with a painting of two Canada geese.

The federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is an art and science program designed to teach wetland habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school and help reconnect youth with the outdoors, the release states.

In addition to the top two duck stamp paintings, the winner of the Minnesota Conservation Message contest was Aleigha Lyons, 10, of Fergus Falls with her statement, “Our environment, our responsibility, their home.” Student honor winner was Erica Joseph, 9, of Fergus Falls, whose artwork of a flying drake will be used to promote the program in Minnesota for 2023-24.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
