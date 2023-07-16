Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hansons playing for Noon Hour Concert

The Turtle River couple met as undergrads and have performed together for 25 years.

071523.E.PRE.Hansons2443.jpg
Melanie Hanson and Michael Hanson will be featured at the Noon Hour Concert on Thursday, July 20, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.
Contributed / Carolyn Spangler
By Staff reports
Today at 11:20 AM

Performing at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids will be Melanie Hanson on violin and piano and Michael Hanson on soprano saxophone.

According to a press release, the pair have been performing together for 25 years. They met as undergraduates at Concordia College in Moorhead and have graduate degrees from Youngstown State and the University of Minnesota. They live in Turtle River, Minn. with their three children and love bringing value to others’ lives with music and through their business.

