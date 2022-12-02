Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Giving tree helps visitors help the Park Rapids library

The library may use donations to fund author visits, Maker Space supplies, reading programs, story time and other community programs.

The giving tree, now on display at the Park Rapids Area Library, offers patrons a variety of ways to support library programs by taking an ornament in the amount you want to donate and returning it with cash or a check in that amount.
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 10:44 AM
