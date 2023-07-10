Get ‘Lost in a Tune’ with NLOKids

NLOKids presents the original musical “Lost in a Tune” at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at the Pine Point Community Center and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

Inspired by recent news of children surviving for 40 days in the Amazon jungle, this musical was created and will be performed entirely by kids from the Park Rapids and Pine Point communities as part of the NLOKids Theater Camp.

Guided by professional directors, kids aged 7-13 write the story, compose the music and build the sets and props.

Admission is free, thanks to a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council made possible by a legislative appropriation from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.