Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Get ‘Lost in a Tune’ with NLOKids

A kid-made musical will be presented free this week in Pine Point and Park Rapids.

NLOKids.071223.E.PRE.3708.jpg
Kids aged 7-13 from the Park Rapids and Pine Point communities are putting on an original musical July 14-15, developed with guidance from professional theater directors.
Contributed / Northern Light Opera Company
By Staff reports
Today at 11:22 AM

NLOKids presents the original musical “Lost in a Tune” at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at the Pine Point Community Center and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

Inspired by recent news of children surviving for 40 days in the Amazon jungle, this musical was created and will be performed entirely by kids from the Park Rapids and Pine Point communities as part of the NLOKids Theater Camp.

Guided by professional directors, kids aged 7-13 write the story, compose the music and build the sets and props.

Admission is free, thanks to a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council made possible by a legislative appropriation from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Pompoms.071223.E.PRE.7194.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Parking lot party urges kids to ‘find your voice’
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
071622.N.PRE.Veteran340.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘5 greatest days of summer’ are this week
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
070823.E.PRE.NorthWindClarinets.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Wind Clarinets play at July 13 Noon Hour
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071622.N.PRE.Veteran340.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘5 greatest days of summer’ are this week
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Clutter at Menahga City Cemetery hinders groundskeeping
3d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Minnesota
NW Minn. Rep. Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
JohnYoung070223.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bull riders seek glory at Headwaters Xtreme Bulls
3d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen