Germain shares Iraq experience at HCLL

The fall 2023 Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning series begins Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Event Room in Park Rapids.

Deanna Germain presents "A Nurse at Abu Ghraib" at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Event Room in Park Rapids.
Contributed / Marty Leistikow
By Staff reports
Today at 4:50 PM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning’s (HCLL) fall season begins with LTC Deanna Germain (ret.) of Park Rapids presenting “A Nurse at Abu Ghraib” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Event Room in Park Rapids.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

Germain was deployed to Kuwait/Iraq as a member of the Army Reserve in 2003-04. She served as chief nurse of the 801st Combat Support Hospital. Her presentation focuses on her time at Abu Ghraib prison.

In her book, “Reaching Past the Wire,” Germain emphasizes putting a human face on war through the stories of soldiers, Iraqi translators and prisoners/detainees.

HCLL programs will continue every Tuesday at the Event Room, 1104 Park Ave. S., through Oct. 24.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
