Germain shares Iraq experience at HCLL

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning’s (HCLL) fall season begins with LTC Deanna Germain (ret.) of Park Rapids presenting “A Nurse at Abu Ghraib” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Event Room in Park Rapids.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

Germain was deployed to Kuwait/Iraq as a member of the Army Reserve in 2003-04. She served as chief nurse of the 801st Combat Support Hospital. Her presentation focuses on her time at Abu Ghraib prison.

In her book, “Reaching Past the Wire,” Germain emphasizes putting a human face on war through the stories of soldiers, Iraqi translators and prisoners/detainees.

HCLL programs will continue every Tuesday at the Event Room, 1104 Park Ave. S., through Oct. 24.