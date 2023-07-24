Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra closes Sounds of Spirit Lake season

The free concert is set for July 28 on Menahga's lakeshore, weather permitting.

GalacticCowboyOrchestra.071923.E.PRE.jpg
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra will appear in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 at Menahga's last Sounds of Spirit Lake program of the season.
Contributed / Ralph Kumpula
By Staff reports
Today at 8:23 AM

Don’t miss the last Sounds of Spirit Lake concert of the 2023 season, featuring Galactic Cowboy Orchestra at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 in Menahga.

According to a press release, bass player John Wright started the group in 2009 out of a desire to play technically challenging music influenced by the Mahavishnu Orchestra, the Dixie Dregs and King Crimson, to name a few.

Wright was joined by guitarist Dan Neale, who brought deep jazz influences to his playing and composing style. Drummer Mark O’Day completed the band’s original lineup.

Soon after, violinist (and John’s wife) Lisi Wright joined the band with her aggressive “electric guitar player” style, the release states. The band’s current lineup still includes Lisi, John and Dan as well as percussionist Mario Dawson.

In the 14 years since, the band has released five studio and one live album, received two Downbeat nominations and a Minnesota Arts Tour grant, collaborated with symphony orchestras and toured for thousands of miles, the release states.

The free concert will be on the shores of Spirit Lake near the public access. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the concert moves to the Menahga School.

The concert is funded in part by a grant from the Five Wings Art Council through a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

