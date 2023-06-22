Free kids’ concert coming to Park Rapids Library on June 30

The Kitchigami Library System’s summer reading program will feature the Jolly Pops in a free kids’ concert at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30 at the Park Rapids Area Library.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





The Jolly Pops are a Chanhassen, Minn.-based band of dads offering fun and educational programming for preschool and elementary aged children. They combine singing, dancing, puppets and games into performances kids will love.

The group has performed countless family music concerts at libraries and special events all over Minnesota. According to a news release, “Their lyrics are full of humor that kids and adults can relate to.”

Besides Park Rapids, their tour will also stop at Kitchigami libraries in Brainerd, Cass Lake, Wadena, Walker, Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Longville, Blackduck and Bemidji from June 27 to July 1.

For more information, visit www.krls.org. This free program is supported in whole or in part by state Legacy funds.

