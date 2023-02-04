99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Free concerts continue at Historic Chief Theater

The concert series continues Feb. 10 with Davina & The Vagabonds.

020423.E.PRE.DavinaBand.jpg
Davina &amp; The Vagabonds perform at a free concert Feb. 10, 2023 at Bemidj's Historic Chief Theater.
Contributed / KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio
By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 10:26 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A monthly series of free concerts hosted by KAXE/KBXE and Bemidji’s Historic Chief Theater continues in February with Davina & The Vagabonds.

The Minnesota-based jazz and blues group performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with the box office and lobby opening at 6:30 and the house opening at 7 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. Admission is free but donations to KAXE will be accepted.

Davina & The Vagabonds’ sound is described as “a distillation of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves and noir-ish confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar and strings.”

Led by the vocals of Davina Sowers, the band has performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Monterey Jazz Festival, Vache de Blues in France, the North Sea Jazz Fest in the Netherlands and the Dakota Jazz Club.

The concert series continues on March 24 with Grand Rapids’ up-and-coming band, Wild Horses.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
012823.E.PRE.PRAHSBand9585.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Winter band concert showcases students’ progress
Musical maturity grew before the audience's eyes Jan. 23 at Century School in Park Rapids.
January 25, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Arts and Entertainment
Antitrust chair Klobuchar questions Ticketmaster’s dominance after Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
November 17, 2022 02:30 PM
Arts and Entertainment
P!NK returning to Fargodome with Brandi Carlile
November 14, 2022 09:14 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Medora Christmas Memories coming to Park Rapids
October 31, 2022 12:05 PM

Related Topics: CONCERTSMUSICBEMIDJI
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Armory Arts and Events Center, Park Rapids
Arts and Entertainment
True crime kicks off HCLL spring series
The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents a different program each Tuesday from Feb. 28 to April 18.
February 03, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020423.N.PRE.QueenandKing0246.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Vrieze and Yliniemi don SnoDaze crowns
The royal couple was crowned during a school assembly on Jan. 30, followed by more spirit week festivities.
February 01, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
020123.E.PRE.InvasiveSpecies.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Entries sought for 2023-24 Sculpture Trail
Deadline for submissions is March 29.
January 31, 2023 07:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020122.E.PRE.ChemicalImbalance9705.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids, Nevis win one-act play contest
The winners will go on to perform at Section 6A competition Feb. 4 in Hawley.
January 30, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish