Free concerts continue at Historic Chief Theater

A monthly series of free concerts hosted by KAXE/KBXE and Bemidji’s Historic Chief Theater continues in February with Davina & The Vagabonds.

The Minnesota-based jazz and blues group performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with the box office and lobby opening at 6:30 and the house opening at 7 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. Admission is free but donations to KAXE will be accepted.

Davina & The Vagabonds’ sound is described as “a distillation of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves and noir-ish confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar and strings.”

Led by the vocals of Davina Sowers, the band has performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Monterey Jazz Festival, Vache de Blues in France, the North Sea Jazz Fest in the Netherlands and the Dakota Jazz Club.

The concert series continues on March 24 with Grand Rapids’ up-and-coming band, Wild Horses.