Frank Weber kicks off HCLL spring series with ‘True Crime Mysteries’

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) opens its spring series Tuesday, Feb. 28 with Frank F. Weber presenting “True Crime Mysteries.”

Contributed / Frank Weber

Weber is a forensic psychologist specializing in homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases. He uses his unique understanding of how predators think, knowledge of vicious trauma and expert testimony in writing his true crime thrillers.

He has profiled cold-case homicides and narrated an investigative show on Oxygen. His award-winning books include “Murder Book,” “The I-94 Murders,” “Last Call,” “Lying Close,” “Burning Bridges” and “Black and Blue.”

Weber will present a live demonstration of a lie detector test – volunteers are welcomed – and take questions from the audience about forensic works or forensic shows. He will share some of the newest forensic tools and speak a little about what they get wrong in the movies and on TV.

The program is scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids. It is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.