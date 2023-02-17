99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Frank Weber kicks off HCLL spring series with ‘True Crime Mysteries’

The author and forensic psychologist opens the spring 2023 Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning series on Feb. 28.

021123.E.PRE.FrankWeber.jpg
True crime author Frank Weber will speak about forensic psychology at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning on Feb. 28, 2023 at the Armory Arts &amp; Events Center.
Contributed / Frank Weber
By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 08:30 AM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) opens its spring series Tuesday, Feb. 28 with Frank F. Weber presenting “True Crime Mysteries.”

021123.E.PRE.BlackBluefrontcover.jpg
Contributed / Frank Weber

Weber is a forensic psychologist specializing in homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases. He uses his unique understanding of how predators think, knowledge of vicious trauma and expert testimony in writing his true crime thrillers.

He has profiled cold-case homicides and narrated an investigative show on Oxygen. His award-winning books include “Murder Book,” “The I-94 Murders,” “Last Call,” “Lying Close,” “Burning Bridges” and “Black and Blue.”

Weber will present a live demonstration of a lie detector test – volunteers are welcomed – and take questions from the audience about forensic works or forensic shows. He will share some of the newest forensic tools and speak a little about what they get wrong in the movies and on TV.

The program is scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids. It is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Armory Arts and Events Center, Park Rapids
Arts and Entertainment
True crime kicks off HCLL spring series
The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents a different program each Tuesday from Feb. 28 to April 18.
February 03, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents ‘Creating a Pollinator Highway’
October 19, 2022 07:43 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Maanum shares ‘Capturing the Moment’ at HCLL
October 13, 2022 12:04 PM
Arts and Entertainment
HCLL features grizzly bear attack survival story
October 06, 2022 10:37 AM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051521.N.PRE.HistoricalMuseum7893.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
History museum moving forward in ways to look back
February 16, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
021523.N.PRE.LowellWolff0622.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Wolff proposes local art subscription service
February 15, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
021523.E.PRE.NevisNLDA.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dance academy donates to Nevis, Menahga schools
February 14, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports